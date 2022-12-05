Attention! Cleanup needed on self-checkout counter “number 2” Self-service checkouts may be an efficient way to shop but with convenience comes a side of feces, according to a new experiment. Self-service checkouts are often covered in harmful bacteria — some of which are found in fecal matter, according to the experiment conducted by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK and backed by the NHS public health officials. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the...

