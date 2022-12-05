ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
CBS Miami

Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk

MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...
WGN News

FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to […]
New York Post

Self-service checkouts are covered in poop bacteria: study

Attention! Cleanup needed on self-checkout counter “number 2” Self-service checkouts may be an efficient way to shop but with convenience comes a side of feces, according to a new experiment. Self-service checkouts are often covered in harmful bacteria — some of which are found in fecal matter, according to the experiment conducted by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK and backed by the NHS public health officials. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin

The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
foodsafetynews.com

More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad

More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norway Salmonella outbreak update: Cases rise to 42

In a follow-up on the Salmonella Agona outbreak affecting Norway, the Institute of Public Health now reports 42 people infected living in several counties, with a peak in mid-November. The source of infection is currently unknown. Outbreak investigation takes time and is demanding. Unfortunately, we are not always able to...

