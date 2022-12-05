Read full article on original website
Related
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
Shell shock: FDA urges Americans in 13 states not to eat certain oysters amid fears of a food poisoning outbreak
Americans are being told to avoid certain raw oysters in 13 states after ten people were sickened in a food poisoning outbreak. One individual in Las Vegas who came down with vomiting and diarrhea has tested positive for the stomach bug sapovirus. Nine others are suspected to be infected. All...
Lidl recalls Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination
The recalled Advent calendars were sold at Lidl from October 12, 2022 until December 5, 2022.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Thrillist
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to […]
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
Self-service checkouts are covered in poop bacteria: study
Attention! Cleanup needed on self-checkout counter “number 2” Self-service checkouts may be an efficient way to shop but with convenience comes a side of feces, according to a new experiment. Self-service checkouts are often covered in harmful bacteria — some of which are found in fecal matter, according to the experiment conducted by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK and backed by the NHS public health officials. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the...
Pfizer-BioNTech asks FDA to authorize omicron booster for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 booster targeting omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and the original strain of the virus from 2020 for children 6 months through 4 years.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Norway Salmonella outbreak update: Cases rise to 42
In a follow-up on the Salmonella Agona outbreak affecting Norway, the Institute of Public Health now reports 42 people infected living in several counties, with a peak in mid-November. The source of infection is currently unknown. Outbreak investigation takes time and is demanding. Unfortunately, we are not always able to...
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shot for young kids. New vaccines will be available within days.
FDA authorizes a new bivalent shot for the youngest children. Moderna and Pfizer are slightly different, but both have been found safe and effective.
Comments / 0