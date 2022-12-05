Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
thunderboltradio.com
WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collects over 19,000 canned goods for WE CARE
Over 19,000 canned foods were collected at local schools Tuesday as part of the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Thunderbolt Radio personalities and representatives from the UT Martin Athletics Department went to several Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods donated by students and parents for WE CARE Ministries. Central Christian Academy...
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City’s “Blue Lights and Banks” Again Successful in Helping Less Fortunate
The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” collection to help those in need at Christmas was a success on Wednesday. Multiple participating volunteers gathered at the community Christmas tree in Union City, to accept toys, money and non-perishable food items. Collected items will be distributed to Chimes for Charity...
thunderboltradio.com
38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night in Martin
The 38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion on the UT Martin campus. Santa’s Village is open Thursday and Friday night from 6:00 until 9:00, Saturday from 11:00 until 9:00, and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Rene Kimsey with Martin Parks...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UC Boys, Girls Split In Henry County Contests
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s dynamic backcourt delivered in the clutch. D.J. Robinson’s steal set up a pair of game-winning free throws by Malaki Brooks with 5.5 seconds to play, lifting the Golden Tornadoes to a thrilling 64-62 victory over visiting Henry County Tuesday night. Brooks had made...
WCPO
'God was with us.' Returning to home where family survived Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Going back to where he used to live is hard for 20-year-old Derrick Smith. The house where his family hunkered down in a closet during last December's tornado is gone. Smith had not been back since late last year. "My home was right here...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Department awarded TLEA Accreditation
The Martin Police Department earned its fourth TLEA Accreditation Award Wednesday during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
thunderboltradio.com
Peggy Reddin Wright – 68 – Formerly of Troy
Memorial services will be held for Peggy Reddin Wright, age 68, formerly of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Friday, December 9th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanley’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
Constance Alexander: Mayfield gallery, art guild thrive through community’s generosity
In the downtown historic district of Mayfield, the streets were quiet. In exactly two weeks it would be Christmas Eve, with children nestled all snug in their beds, straining to hear the sounds of Santa. That night, December 10, holiday lights and seasonal decorations fluttered and swayed with intermittent gusts of wind.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
thunderboltradio.com
Baldwin Named Fire Chief in Troy
The Town of Troy has a new Fire Chief. Brandon Baldwin was appointed by Mayor Mark Watson to fill the position on Tuesday. Baldwin takes over the department, after Mayor Watson stepped down from the position after 27 years of service. Baldwin began with the Troy Fire Department in 2015,...
thunderboltradio.com
Four Skyhawks garner All-American honors by HERO Sports
The UT Martin football program had four standouts earn underclassmen All-American honors by HERO Sports as the publication released its Freshman and Sophomore All-American teams. Tight end DJ Nelson and offensive guard Jarod Russell were named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American team while running back Zak Wallace and...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference
Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
