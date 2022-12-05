ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

radionwtn.com

Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas

Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collects over 19,000 canned goods for WE CARE

Over 19,000 canned foods were collected at local schools Tuesday as part of the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Thunderbolt Radio personalities and representatives from the UT Martin Athletics Department went to several Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods donated by students and parents for WE CARE Ministries. Central Christian Academy...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night in Martin

The 38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion on the UT Martin campus. Santa’s Village is open Thursday and Friday night from 6:00 until 9:00, Saturday from 11:00 until 9:00, and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Rene Kimsey with Martin Parks...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit

Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Boys, Girls Split In Henry County Contests

Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s dynamic backcourt delivered in the clutch. D.J. Robinson’s steal set up a pair of game-winning free throws by Malaki Brooks with 5.5 seconds to play, lifting the Golden Tornadoes to a thrilling 64-62 victory over visiting Henry County Tuesday night. Brooks had made...
UNION CITY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022

Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Police Department awarded TLEA Accreditation

The Martin Police Department earned its fourth TLEA Accreditation Award Wednesday during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Peggy Reddin Wright – 68 – Formerly of Troy

Memorial services will be held for Peggy Reddin Wright, age 68, formerly of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Friday, December 9th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanley’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
TROY, TN
radionwtn.com

New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced

Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Baldwin Named Fire Chief in Troy

The Town of Troy has a new Fire Chief. Brandon Baldwin was appointed by Mayor Mark Watson to fill the position on Tuesday. Baldwin takes over the department, after Mayor Watson stepped down from the position after 27 years of service. Baldwin began with the Troy Fire Department in 2015,...
TROY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Four Skyhawks garner All-American honors by HERO Sports

The UT Martin football program had four standouts earn underclassmen All-American honors by HERO Sports as the publication released its Freshman and Sophomore All-American teams. Tight end DJ Nelson and offensive guard Jarod Russell were named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American team while running back Zak Wallace and...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference

Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court. Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro. The event is...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Humboldt home left with fire, water damage

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
HUMBOLDT, TN

