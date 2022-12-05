ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle

AU Symphonic Band delivers an impressive performance

American University’s Fall Symphonic Band Concert featured a beautiful program of lively music and passionate instrumentalists on Nov. 20. The performance took place in the Abramson Family Recital Hall at Katzen Arts Center. Parents, fellow students and faculty members attended the show. Unlike previous years, students could now attend for free due to recent changes in AU’s ticketing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

AU Pride teaches LGBTQ+-related sign language at Queer ASL Night

American University Pride’s Queer American Sign Language Night taught students about the intersection between LGBTQ+ identities and the Deaf community. Julia Craig, a sophomore in the School of International Service and outreach coordinator for AU Pride, led the Nov. 29 educational seminar on LGBTQ+ American Sign Language. “I identify...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

AU Body Neutrality Coalition hosts event to educate students about intuitive eating

Students and a registered dietitian, Alex Raymond, who specializes in eating disorder treatment, discussed challenges with navigating body negativity and “toxic diet culture” during the upcoming holiday season on Nov. 15 in Mary Graydon Center. Isabella Brooke, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences and the...
Eagle

More recent food safety inspections reveal health code violations in Mary Graydon Center and Starbucks

Food safety inspection reports obtained by The Eagle show additional recent health code violations in the Mary Graydon Center and the campus Starbucks. The most recent inspection of MGC took place on Nov. 4, and was caused by a complaint to DC Health. Six violations were noted by the inspector, three of which were corrected on site. There was also an inspection of Starbucks on Oct. 26 that was also triggered by a complaint. Seven violations were found, three of which were corrected on site, and the rest were fixed by a follow-up inspection on Nov. 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy