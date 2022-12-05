Food safety inspection reports obtained by The Eagle show additional recent health code violations in the Mary Graydon Center and the campus Starbucks. The most recent inspection of MGC took place on Nov. 4, and was caused by a complaint to DC Health. Six violations were noted by the inspector, three of which were corrected on site. There was also an inspection of Starbucks on Oct. 26 that was also triggered by a complaint. Seven violations were found, three of which were corrected on site, and the rest were fixed by a follow-up inspection on Nov. 4.

1 DAY AGO