Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
longislandadvance.net
Off Key Tikki owner sells after 15 seasons in business
Back in 2018, Mike Bruemmer, owner of the Off Key Tikki on the Patchogue River, was eyeing the possibility of opening Patchogue’s first hotel on the waterfront since the closure of The Clifton, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
therealdeal.com
North Fork battery storage plan gets negative reaction
Charged-up residents aim to unplug a battery storage facility proposed for the North Fork. More than 1,000 people signed a petition opposing a lithium battery storage facility at 10750 Oregon Road in Cutchogue, News12 reported. The area of the proposed facility is zoned for light industrial use. Albany-based Key Capture...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
therealdeal.com
Jonathan Landau leaves Fortis to launch firm
Jonathan Landau has stepped down as CEO of the luxury property developer Fortis Property Group to start his own firm. The executive is launching Landau Properties, a real estate venture that will look to acquire and operate properties in New York, South Florida and Boston. Landau will be joined by daughter Yaeli and son-in-law DC Lowinger.
therealdeal.com
therealdeal.com
Brookfield buys CSX industrial site in Northern New Jersey for $67M
Brookfield Asset Management bought an industrial and rail facility in Northern New Jersey from CSX for $67.3 million as the investment giant continues its spree of tri-state industrial acquisitions. Brookfield bought a 9.3-acre site at 1100 Newark Turnpike that includes a 58,500-square-foot industrial facility. The property sits just off the...
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
therealdeal.com
Related proposes 1,500-room resort in Hudson Yards casino bid
Related Companies detailed its big plans for the next phase of Hudson Yards development as part of its casino bid. The firm’s casino proposal for the western portion of its $25 billion project on the west side of Manhattan, centers around a 1,500-room resort, CEO Jeff Blau told Bloomberg TV. Related is partnering with Wynn Resorts on the casino bid.
therealdeal.com
Even luxury rents normalize as overall market softens
Since summer, the median price on a Manhattan apartment has held steady as rents had risen as high as inflation-battered tenants could bear. Luxury apartments were the exception. In October, their median rent broke records for the second month straight, surpassing $16,000, as the city’s highest earners appeared immune to economic pressures.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
northforker.com
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
therealdeal.com
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
News 12
Police: $2K worth of car batteries stolen from Stamford auto parts store
Police say $2,000 worth of car batteries was stolen by two suspects from a Stamford auto parts store. The two men walked into Advanced Auto in Stamford around 5 p.m. Saturday and stole eight car batteries. Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Stamford police at 203-977-4407.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Owner trying to sell vehicle in Milford carjacked at gunpoint
MILFORD — A white older-model Volvo sedan was stolen in an armed carjacking Wednesday night, according to local police. Milford police described the suspect as a tall, skinny, clean-cut man in his early 20s. Photos of the car shared by police on Facebook indicated the owner was attempting to sell the car, a 2004 Volvo S80, at the time of the incident.
longislandadvance.net
Residents work hard to clean up local cemetery
For years, the resting place of Revolutionary War hero, Capt. Richard Corwin, has been landlocked. A Town of Brookhaven-owned flag lot entrance to the cemetery on Chapel Avenue in Brookhaven Hamlet …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
News 12
Police: Norwalk man resigned from job, struck former employee with company vehicle
Police say a Norwalk man struck an employee with a company vehicle after resigning from a job in Middlefield. Jeremy Jordan, 41 was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, use of a car without permission, and disorderly conduct. Police say Jordan resigned from his job at a business on Industrial Park...
therealdeal.com
New rift in Kalimian family’s escalating legal saga
The Kalimian family melodrama shows no signs of mellowing. Justin Amirian, principal of Eagle Point Properties, has sued his uncle, Albert Kalimian, over the management of three properties in the West Village and Soho. They include a building in which Amirian’s firm bought a majority stake spring. Justin, a...
