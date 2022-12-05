ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men identified as victims of Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth Sauer Jr., 28, were the two men identified by the coroner. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD Chief: High murder clearance rate direct result of goal to drive down crime overall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields described her goal as police chief at the beginning of 2021. "A city that struggles with violent crime will never get the violent crime down if they don't get their [clearance] rates up," Shields said. "So it was really important that we slowed the pace of the shootings so that we could focus on the families, making arrests and I think everybody feels better about the work they're doing."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ethnic, immigrant and minority leaders meet in Louisville to discuss common scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was not long after Anthony Sang had registered his church with the secretary of state's office that the suspicious bills began arriving. Experts say Sang, an immigrant from Myanmar, did the right thing by talking the situation over with somebody else – in this case, his immigration attorney. She quickly helped him determine the bills were fake and likely sent by someone who took advantage of the state's public records.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police seek shooter after 1 killed in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men killed in Old Louisville; shooter at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police says two men are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WLKY and Wednesday's Child raise more than $90,000 during adopt-a-thon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY wants to thank everyone who contributed to a very successful Wednesday's Child Adopt-a-thon. More than $94,000 was raised during the event Monday night. Some of the money will provide Christmas for foster children. During the adopt-a-thon, WLKY also highlighted foster kids in need of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro sees more than 800 odor complaints since September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has received more than three times the number of odor complaints that it sees in a typical year. In 2020, the city received 378 complaints. In 2021, that number was slightly higher at 391. This year the city has received more than 800 complaints just since September, according to APCD director Rachel Hamilton.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY

