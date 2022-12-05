Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
WLKY.com
2 men identified as victims of Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth Sauer Jr., 28, were the two men identified by the coroner. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m....
WLKY.com
LMPD Chief: High murder clearance rate direct result of goal to drive down crime overall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields described her goal as police chief at the beginning of 2021. "A city that struggles with violent crime will never get the violent crime down if they don't get their [clearance] rates up," Shields said. "So it was really important that we slowed the pace of the shootings so that we could focus on the families, making arrests and I think everybody feels better about the work they're doing."
WLKY.com
Janitor charged, accused of secretly recording men in Louisville airport bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport employee was arrested Monday after allegedly recording people in the men's bathroom. Ramirez Tellez, 53, faces charges of video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence. An arrest slip says that officers received a report from a patron that a janitor...
WLKY.com
Ethnic, immigrant and minority leaders meet in Louisville to discuss common scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was not long after Anthony Sang had registered his church with the secretary of state's office that the suspicious bills began arriving. Experts say Sang, an immigrant from Myanmar, did the right thing by talking the situation over with somebody else – in this case, his immigration attorney. She quickly helped him determine the bills were fake and likely sent by someone who took advantage of the state's public records.
WLKY.com
Police seek shooter after 1 killed in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived...
WLKY.com
Family says there was no 'warning sign' before father killed family in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after four people were found shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Valley Station, the family is trying to understand what led up to their deaths. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said.
WLKY.com
Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
WLKY.com
Woman charged with murder in Okolona hotel shooting from 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a murder last year at an extended-stay hotel in Louisville. A man, Poncho Young, was found dead inside a room at the InTown Suites in Okolona the morning of Oct. 2, 2021. Police said he had been shot.
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
WLKY.com
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
WLKY.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville; shooter at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police says two men are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
WLKY.com
WLKY and Wednesday's Child raise more than $90,000 during adopt-a-thon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY wants to thank everyone who contributed to a very successful Wednesday's Child Adopt-a-thon. More than $94,000 was raised during the event Monday night. Some of the money will provide Christmas for foster children. During the adopt-a-thon, WLKY also highlighted foster kids in need of a...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro sees more than 800 odor complaints since September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has received more than three times the number of odor complaints that it sees in a typical year. In 2020, the city received 378 complaints. In 2021, that number was slightly higher at 391. This year the city has received more than 800 complaints just since September, according to APCD director Rachel Hamilton.
WLKY.com
Louisville boy scout troop has to cancel trip after trailer is stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local Boy Scout troop leader is hoping whoever took the troop's camping trailer can find it in their heart to give it back. Jeremy Feign, Boy Scout Troop 207 scout master, said he and his sons have been a part of the Boy Scouts for nearly 15 years.
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
WLKY.com
Woman dies after being struck by car on Bardstown Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road, police said. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane. Police...
WLKY.com
Uptick in flu cases taking blame for nationwide shortage of antiviral medications
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Flu cases both locally and nationally are surging and they have been for the last couple of weeks. The problem is, now many common flu medications are becoming increasingly difficult to find. Dr. Angela Sandlin with Baptist Health La Grange said it's been a while...
WLKY.com
Louisville doctor encouraged by clinical trials of new drug to treat Alzheimer's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local doctors are encouraged by clinical trials of a new drug to treat Alzheimer's. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Greg Cooper of the Norton Neuroscience Institute believes the experimental medication lecanemab could be prescribed to patients in Louisville as soon as next fall.
