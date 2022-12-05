ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

vuhoops.com

Whitmore impresses in Villanova’s 70-59 win over Penn

The holiday spirits were high, as fans and students alike were dressed in their holiday garb and gathered around to watch Santa Claus help perform the national anthem in front of a jam-packed Finneran Pavilion for an old-school Big 5 battle between Villanova and Penn on Wednesday night. “Nova Nation...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova vs. Penn Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova’s Big 5 schedule kicks back up as the Wildcats host the Penn Quakers. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

State of the Nova Nation: Cam Whitmore, a whole new dimension

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Penn Quakers

After getting back on track with a big win over Oklahoma at the Wells Fargo Center, the Villanova Wildcats will be back in the comfort of Finneran Pavilion for a Big 5 matchup with Penn. Villanova (3-5, 1-1 Big 5) hosts Penn on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The...
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

State of the Nova Nation: Back on Track and Cam Whitmore’s Debut

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring

The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
NORMAN, OK
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts has 11 announce college commitments

Eleven Owen J. Roberts student-athletes recently announced their college decisions during a signing ceremony at the school with family, friends and coaches. Making their athletic college commitments were: Stefania Fedun (golf/Lehigh University), Claire Zubey (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Andrew McGonigle (Penn State/cross country/track and field), Alexa Vogelman (lacrosse/Syracuse University), Gabbi Kouri (lacrosse/University of Florida), Colby Wasson (lacrosse/Xavier University), Rachel Sbei (lacrosse/Furman University), Ava Clemson (lacrosse/Butler University), Avery Wentzel (lacrosse/Duquesne University), Kalli Mullen (lacrosse/Haverford College) and Cailin Harrington (lacrosse/Villanova University).
POTTSTOWN, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fb101.com

Steak-cation! Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey this December

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
fastphillysports.com

MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!

It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

