10 things to do in the winter in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Winter is not a time when you should lock yourself in the house and wait for spring to come back around.

It’s what we want to do every day, but maybe save staying inside for the extra cold days. Those warmer days should be spent outside.

Here are 10 things you could do outside this winter.

Huff Hills in Mandan

Huff Hills Ski Area opened for business early this year, but it originally opened in January 1993, after an intense construction project.

But history goes back even further than that. The 60s were a period of growth in the ski industry when Twilight Hills was operating on the land where Huff Hills is now.

Since opening, it’s been a place to learn, have fun, and tune up before trips to other areas of the country. Huff Hills played a key role in the development of two sponsored snowboarders, two ski area management majors, and countless family memories.

The “Green Lift” features a terrain park as long and gnarly as the ones you’ll find at bigger resorts. The park includes ramps, kickers, rails, barrels, boxes, walls, and other features both man-made and natural.

The ski area also has a ski patrol that’s a group of volunteer professionals who are dedicated to providing for guests.

If you’re just learning or trying to keep up with a fast-growing little one, the rental shop is there to help. The ski rentals have K2 and Nordica skis and Solomon and Marker bindings. The snowboard rentals have K2 and Rossignol boards and K2, Vans, and Burton boots. The rental shop also offers ski and snowboard waxing, repairs, and helmet rentals.

Huff Hills is located at 5455 County Rd 80 in Mandan.

Bottineau Winter Park

The Bottineau Winter Park is a ski resort in the Turtle Mountains.

The family-friendly resort has been named “the Jewel Above the Prairie.” All you have to do to find out why it’s called this is to go visit.

It has eight trails, there’s a bunny hill with a conveyor belt, a handle lift, and a tow rope, while the big slopes have a triple chair lift. They also have a full-service rental shop and the slopes are fully groomed.

You can visit Annie’s House Visitor Center for a chance to fill your stomach in the cafeteria and get warm by the fireplace.

Cross Ranch State Park

Cross Ranch State Park is located along some of the last free-flowing and undeveloped stretches of the Missouri River.

Cross Ranch has nearly 17 miles of trails that cater to adventurers all year long. The trails can be explored on foot by hiking or snowshoeing or with cross-country skis.

Cabins and Yurts are available to stay in when visiting. There are three cabins and three yurts to choose from.

Just in case you don’t have your own, Cross Ranch has 24 cross-country skis available to rent, but are adult sizes only. They also have 12 pairs of snowshoes to rent in adult and kid sizes.

There are four trails to choose from in the winter months:

Matah “River” Trail for cross-country skiing

It’s 2.9 miles in total

Ma-ak-oti “Old Village” trail for snowshoeing

Its upper trail is 2.5 miles and the lower trail is 1.7 miles, totaling 4.2 miles

Cottonwood Trail/Gaines Trail for cross-country skiing

It’s 5.4 miles in total, fully groomed for skis

Levi’s trail for cross-country skiing

It’s 2.2 miles in total, fully groomed for skis

It’s located at 1403 River Rd in Center.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park (Winter Badlands)

When Theodore Roosevelt came to Dakota Territory to hunt bison in 1883, he was a young and speculated man from New York.

He couldn’t have imagined how his adventure in this remote and unfamiliar place would forever change the course of the nation.

The rugged landscape and strenuous life that he experienced would help shape a conservation policy that North Dakota still benefits from now.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is comprised of three separate areas of land. The North and South units feature scenic drives, wildlife viewing, hiking, visitor centers, ranger-led programs, and much more. The undeveloped Elkhorn Ranch unit preserves the site of Roosevelt’s “home ranch” in a remote area along the Little Missouri River.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train raises money, food, and awareness for local food banks. The 2022 tour launched on November 23, but it won’t arrive in North Dakota until December 16.

It stops in Hankinson at 6:30 p.m. and Enderlin at 9: 05 p.m. on December 16.

It’ll be in Carrington at 1:30 p.m., Harvey at 3:45 p.m., Minot at 6:30 p.m., and Kenmare at 8:30 p.m. on December 17.

Both days will have Alan Doyle and Kelly Presscott as their performers.

Kelly Presscott’s childhood was steeped in traditional country music while Alan Doyle’s music style is acclaimed Newfoundland folk-rock, with traditional Celtic fare and sea shanties.

Christmas in the Park (Minot)

Christmas in the Park is held annually in Minot”s Oak Park starting the Friday after Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Eve.

It’s open from 6-10 p.m. every night and $5 per car, cash is preferred, but cards are accepted.

Holiday Lights on Main (Mandan)

The Holiday Lights on Main is an all-new attraction for the winter 2022 season at Dykshoorn Park in Mandan.

It’s a central, vibrant, and engaging community space that will inspire the holiday senses through a collection of innovative traditional and modern larger-than-life displays through the park.

It’s a free event and opened November 26, and it will stay open for people to visit every evening g from 5-10 p.m. until January 7, with weather permitting.

Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner

The Chmielewski’s have been putting on a light display in their yard from Thanksgiving until one week after the new year for nearly 16 years.

Almost everything in their year is handmade, with the exception of the lights. Those lights have almost all been switched to LEDs, with the spotlights being energy-saving bulbs.

The display has gotten to be so big this year, that they had to ask their neighbors to use their lawn, and they thankfully said yes.

People are encouraged to walk through the yard and to take photos, but to be cautious when they’re walking around the moving figures, like the ferris wheel and soon-to-be ski lift.

Snowmobile Trails

The Sno-Trails are in Bottineau, McHenry, Renville, and Ward counties.

The trails total nearly 376 miles and are still closed until more snow comes down, but we’ll keep you updated. These trails connect to North Central Trails and the Peace Garden Trails.

The Sakakawea Fence Stretchers Trails have up to 154 miles located in McLean and Ward counties.

These trails are still closed as well, waiting for more snow, but we’ll keep you updated. These trails are not connected to any other trails.

The Missouri Valley Trails have up to 136 miles to ride on in Emmons and Burleigh counties.

They are also still closed upon the arrival of more snow, but we’ll keep you updated. There are no connecting trails to these ones either.

Other Outdoor Activities

Don’t let the cold bring you down and lock yourself inside. There are a ton of fun things to do inside, but boost your mental health by spending time outdoors.

Go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing through parks, along rivers, and even in the Badlands. You can either follow a trail or make your own.

Hike and fat-bike at Lake Metigoshe State Park. The park even has cabins and yurts to rent out to warm up after spending time biking or hiking in the woods and on the trails.

You can downhill skill at Huff Hills in Mandan or Bottineau Winter Park in the Turtle Mountains. Frost Fire Park will be closed this season for maintenance.

Make sure to stay safe while ice fishing. Take your chance at catching yellow perch, northern pike, and walleye. It’s mostly popular on Devils Lake, but also at Icelandic, Lake Metigoshe, Lake Sakakawea, and Lake Audubon.

Sledding and skating are always great options, especially for kids. All big cities have indoor skating rinks, but some cities like Minot, Mandan, Watford City, and Bismarck have places to skate outdoors. Of course, sledding is a must, as long as you have a nice big hill. Check out the parks near you for a sledding hill.

There are over 2,800 miles worth of snowmobile trails around the state, but less than 1,000 between Rolette, Ward, and Burleigh counties. Of course, you don’t always have to ride these trails, just make sure to use caution while riding.