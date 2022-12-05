Read full article on original website
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
Bell’s V-280 Valor Tiltrotor Picked As Army’s Black Hawk Replacement
BellBell's V-280 tiltrotor bests Sikorsky and Boeing's Defiant X coaxial helicopter to replace the Army's aging fleet of iconic UH-60 Black Hawks.
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2B bid to supply Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile systems
The Pentagon says the U.S. Army has awarded a $1.2 billion bid to Raytheon Co., to build National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army
The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
Aviation International News
Bell Wins U.S. Army FLRAA Competition
Textron unit Bell has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced December 5. FLRAA is designed to produce aircraft to eventually replace up to 4,000 Sikorsky series Black Hawk helicopters. The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor next-generation tiltrotor that was developed and tested as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR TD) program that began in 2013.
Marines get last delivery of iconic H-1 helicopter. But don't call it the 'end of an era' yet
After six decades and multiple upgrades over the years, the last new H-1 helicopter — an AH-1Z Viper — arrived at Camp Pendleton this month
A Reality Check On The Army Picking V-280 Valor Over SB>1 Defiant
Bell ScreencapThere are strong opinions on the Army's choice for its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, but there's still much to learn about the decision.
navalnews.com
US Army accepts delivery of first prototype MRC battery
Building from existing US Navy missile and launcher systems, the MRC provides a fires capability that has not existed in the US Army since the implementation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in 1987. Answering the call to the Army’s No. 1 modernization priority, Long-Range Precision Fires, the MRC can defeat a variety of mid-range targets.
tipranks.com
Textron Surges As it Bags U.S. Army Contract Worth $1.3 Billion
Shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) were up in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the industrial conglomerate announced that one of its companies, Bell Textron had been awarded the development contract worth $1.3 billion for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The initial contract will refine “the...
U.S. Army testing armored electric pickup from Canoo
Electric truck startup Canoo has provided the U.S. Army with an experimental Light Tactical Vehicle based on its electric pickup that can be used for carrying cargo.
Zacks.com
Textron (TXT) Secures $1.4B Army Deal for FLRAA Program
TXT - Free Report) business segment, Bell, recently secured a contract for the development of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $1.36 billion, the contract is expected to be completed by Apr...
US Air Force unveils new B-21 Raider stealth bomber today. Here's what we know
The U.S. Air Force will unveil the new Northrop Grumman-built B-21 Raider stealth bomber today (Dec. 2), an aircraft that has been called "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
defensenews.com
US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
Northrop and the US Air Force to release stealth bomber B-21 very soon
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force will introduce the B-21 stealth bomber on December 2nd 2022, according to a press release by the multinational aerospace and defense technology company. The advent of the bomber will represent a generational leap in aircraft technology and development. The B-21 is the Air...
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
MilitaryTimes
Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system
The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
defensenews.com
US Navy secretary talks drones, fleet size and South American security
WASHINGTON — In the year and a half since Carlos Del Toro was sworn in as U.S. Navy secretary, sailors and Marines have seen significant changes and challenges. Those forces have raced to modernize through rapid experimentation with new unmanned systems and long-range weapons. And they’ve also shrunk end strength, seeking improved readiness instead.
