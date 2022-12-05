ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army

The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
MAINE STATE
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Aviation International News

Bell Wins U.S. Army FLRAA Competition

Textron unit Bell has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced December 5. FLRAA is designed to produce aircraft to eventually replace up to 4,000 Sikorsky series Black Hawk helicopters. The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor next-generation tiltrotor that was developed and tested as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR TD) program that began in 2013.
navalnews.com

US Army accepts delivery of first prototype MRC battery

Building from existing US Navy missile and launcher systems, the MRC provides a fires capability that has not existed in the US Army since the implementation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in 1987. Answering the call to the Army’s No. 1 modernization priority, Long-Range Precision Fires, the MRC can defeat a variety of mid-range targets.
tipranks.com

Textron Surges As it Bags U.S. Army Contract Worth $1.3 Billion

Shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) were up in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the industrial conglomerate announced that one of its companies, Bell Textron had been awarded the development contract worth $1.3 billion for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The initial contract will refine “the...
Zacks.com

Textron (TXT) Secures $1.4B Army Deal for FLRAA Program

TXT - Free Report) business segment, Bell, recently secured a contract for the development of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $1.36 billion, the contract is expected to be completed by Apr...
defensenews.com

US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
MARYLAND STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system

The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
ARIZONA STATE
defensenews.com

US Navy secretary talks drones, fleet size and South American security

WASHINGTON — In the year and a half since Carlos Del Toro was sworn in as U.S. Navy secretary, sailors and Marines have seen significant changes and challenges. Those forces have raced to modernize through rapid experimentation with new unmanned systems and long-range weapons. And they’ve also shrunk end strength, seeking improved readiness instead.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy