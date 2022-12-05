In this update, officials at MGM Springfield met with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for an application review of its category 1 sports wagering license for an in-person retail sportsbook, the Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2023's enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield on August 12th, and the Springfield Police Department took part in the annual Christmas event, Shop with a Cop, at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

