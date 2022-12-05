Read full article on original website
All Pet celebrates 15 years
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday as All Pet & Equine Supply celebrated 15 years in Mountain Home.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS girls hosting Rogers Heritage
Basketball makes up the local Friday schedule and includes the Mountain Home High School girls returning to the home floor. The Lady Bombers will welcome in Heritage from Rogers. Mountain Home is currently 5-3 on the season. The Lady Bombers went to Jonesboro on Tuesday and picked up a 15-point...
MH boys to wrestle in Ram Rumble at Hot Springs Lakeside
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team will spend its Saturday at Hot Springs. The Bombers will be at Lakeside High School to compete in the Ram Rumble.
MHHS girls among winners in Billy Ply Classic
Mountain Home was among the victorious high school girls’ basketball teams Saturday at the Billy Ply Classic in Flippin. The Lady Bombers were able to beat Jasper 67-46. Mountain Home’s efforts on the boards drastically improved from their loss to Rogers Heritage on Friday night, and it showed. The Lady Bombers outrebounded the Lady Pirates 48-26 with several coming on the offensive end. Mountain Home led by double digits for most of the afternoon, although Jasper did come back in the second half and made the score a single digit margin. The Lady Bombers pulled away again and went on to win by 21.
Saturday’s basketball schedule includes MHHS girls playing in Billy Ply Classic at Flippin
Saturday’s basketball schedule includes Mountain Home being one of several high school girls’ teams gathering at Flippin for the Billy Ply Classic. The Lady Bombers’ opponent will be Jasper. Mountain Home comes into the game with a record of 5-4. The Lady Bombers suffered a two-point loss...
Merry Christmas from Mountain Home Chimney and Tree!
KTLO/Classic Hits 101.7/ The Boot salutes our Business Profile of the Day. Mountain Home Chimney and Tree would like to thank the community for a record breaking year!. Don’t trust your family’s safety to just anyone. Call the professionals at Mountain Home Chimney and Tree. They have five certified and insured technicians to give you peace of mind and high quality service.
Suit on in-home care in Arkansas allowed to go forward; Yellville woman joined as plaintiff
A lawsuit that a Yellville woman joined contending Arkansas is improperly reducing and terminating in-home services for elderly and disabled people will go forward after a federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s denial of a motion to dismiss the suit. Ginger Dearmore joined the lawsuit filed...
Saturday basketball results include Izard County boys falling in Izard County Tournament finals
The Izard County Tournament wrapped up Saturday at Cave City. Izard County’s senior boys finished as the runners-up after falling to Highland 58-38. Melbourne took the senior girls’ title with a 45-36 victory over Highland. Melbourne also won the junior girls’ championship after a 28-12 win over Mountain View.
MHHS girls’ comeback vs. Rogers Heritage falls short
The Mountain Home High School girls’ basketball team’s comeback fell just short Friday night at the Hangar. Heritage came in from Rogers and squeaked by the Lady Bombers 60-58. The Lady War Eagles led the game from the moment they scored first. On multiple occasions, their advantage went...
Little Free Library now at Hickory Park
The Baxter County Early Literacy Project recently opened a Little Free Library at the new Hickory Park playground, making a eight locations throughout the county stocked with children’s books. Little Free Libraries are part of the project’s mission to equip all Baxter County children with the early literacy skills they need to start Kindergarten. Getting books into their hands is the first step.
Junior Bomb Squad hosts First Tech Challenge scrimmage
The Mountain Home Junior Bomb Squad will host a First Tech Challenge scrimmage Saturday morning. Eight teams from Arkansas and other states will come to the Mountain Home Junior High School gymnasium to see who has the best robot. The event will begin at 10 and will be open to the public.
Woman involved in altercation with family pleads
A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
MH wins 5 of 6 junior high basketball games over Greene County Tech
Mountain Home had a total of six junior high basketball games against Greene County Tech on Thursday, and they came up with five wins. Mountain Home swept all three girls’ games in Paragould. The Junior Lady Bombers won the freshman game over the Junior Lady Golden Eagles 48-43. Mountain Home also won the eighth grade game 38-15 and the seventh grade game 27-10.
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Pleas entered to charges in 2 criminal cases
A 33-year-old Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from crimes committed within 29 days of each other. Kyle Wayne Hamm, who reports no fixed address on court documents, was sentenced to six years probation. He was arrested April 18 by...
Area woman killed when vehicle travels down embankment
A Searcy County woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident near the Searcy/Van Buren county line Thursday morning. Seventy-eight-year-old Geraldine Littleton of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Arkansas State Police, Littleton was traveling on U.S. Highway 65. She reportedly lost control, and her vehicle traveled...
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
Norfork couple appear in court Monday for drug charges, plea guilty
A Norfork man arrested along with his wife after a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in their residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Randall Scott Beard’s charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing about 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used for both ingesting drugs and preparing illegal substances for sale.
MH man pleads guilty in 2 drug cases, gets 8 years probation
Jonathan Harig (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Once in March and again in July, a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Jonathan Harig of Mountain Home was pulled over by police for violating traffic laws. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found both times, leaving Harig facing felony charges. He...
