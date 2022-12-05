Read full article on original website
Clouds will dominate our weather for the rest of this week
A front stalled to our south will keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A disturbance passing well to our south combined with an easterly flow will give us plenty of clouds with scattered showers and drizzle on Tuesday. There will not be a lot of rainfall, but there will be a damp feel. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the lower to middle 40s. While temperatures will not rise much during the day, temperatures will not fall much Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.
Cloudy & mild start today, few breaks of sunshine this afternoon
A dry day coming our way for Thursday as high pressure is moving in from the north. We still have a good deal of cloud cover, so temperatures remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light today out of the northwest. Tonight a disturbance will pass just to our south so areas like Somerset and Bedford will be clipped with at most a quick shower. Mostly to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 30.
Mild start to Wednesday, showers move out this afternoon
A warm front is lifting across the region this morning which has made for a mild but also a foggy start for many. Showers are moving across the region as temperatures climb into the 50s. By this afternoon shower activity diminish but the overcast sky remains. Other than a stray shower this evening will be a dry one. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.
Gusty winds will send temperatures down this afternoon
A passing cold front will bring showers to the area this morning into the early afternoon hours. The rest of today will be quite windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Temperatures will briefly reach the 50s but will drop fast during the afternoon. Behind this front, a colder air...
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
A much-needed soaking rain is coming
A cold front approaching from the west will combine with the moisture from Hurricane Nicole and start to bring rain to our area starting Friday morning. This front seems slow enough that the heaviest rain will likely pass to our west Friday into Friday night, but we will still have over an inch or two in places. There will also be a couple of thunderstorms moving through the region. Temperatures will rise into the 60s on Friday.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Blast of Cold Air to Bring Snow in Mid-December; What to Expect This Winter in the United States
As the winter becomes noticeable with the arrival of Meteorological winter on December 1, 2020, it is expected that the blast of cold air could bring snow in mid-December in portions of the United States. According to forecasts, rain and snow could unload this winter in the country. The Meteorological...
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Great Lakes
AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast this week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow.
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans
Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Weather Minute for December 6, 2022
This morning will be cloudy with scattered showers. Early this morning, watch for a few icy patches on the roadways. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the southeast and will be light.
Showers early Tuesday with rain throughout the afternoon into the night
Tuesday will be cloudy with a shower possible early, but rain will develop in the late morning and continue all afternoon and into the night.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
