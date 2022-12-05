Read full article on original website
Agritech company co-founded by Elon Musk's brother opens indoor farm in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A new indoor farming facility has opened in the Louisville area, and it's partnering with one of America's largest food distributors. Square Roots, an agritech company co-founded by Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, has partnered with Gordon Food Service on the new indoor farm in Shepherdsville.
Louisville Metro sees more than 800 odor complaints since September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District has received more than three times the number of odor complaints that it sees in a typical year. In 2020, the city received 378 complaints. In 2021, that number was slightly higher at 391. This year the city has received more than 800 complaints just since September, according to APCD director Rachel Hamilton.
New Albany council proposes funds for businesses impacted by ongoing downtown construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A mess of construction is driving away customers from small businesses in downtown New Albany. Now, there's a new push to help struggling businesses stay afloat. Looking out at the construction on Main Street, the owner of Sew Fitting called it a "crazed landscape" of...
Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
Louisville Water Company teaches kids proper handwashing with glow-in-the-dark liquid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many people learned how to properly wash their hands by humming the tune of a song, students at George Unseld Early Childhood Center were taught a different method. Louisville Water Company's education and outreach team hosted a "Clean Hands Up Lesson" Wednesday morning at the...
Free 200,000-light holiday show created for Shawnee Park expected to happen this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Originally planned for last year, 200,000 lights will soon light up west Louisville for a new holiday show. Next week will be the first annual Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park. The free drive-thru experience is hosted by community development nonprofit OneWest. They had planned the show...
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
Future Glenmary wedding venue goes up in flames; arson investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a future wedding space in Glenmary burned to the ground Tuesday night. "I've been waiting two years to get to this point, and we were going to peel away the exterior; the bones of this place was phenomenal," said Louisville developer, Chris Thieneman.
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
2 men identified as victims of Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth Sauer Jr., 28, were the two men identified by the coroner. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m....
Louisville boy scout troop has to cancel trip after trailer is stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local Boy Scout troop leader is hoping whoever took the troop's camping trailer can find it in their heart to give it back. Jeremy Feign, Boy Scout Troop 207 scout master, said he and his sons have been a part of the Boy Scouts for nearly 15 years.
Lt. Gov. Coleman tours Hardin County School, hears student success stories
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky’s lieutenant governor visited Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center Monday to see how the school is shaping students' futures and the future of the commonwealth. “The students that I got to meet and the pathways that I got to learn more about,...
LMPD Chief: High murder clearance rate direct result of goal to drive down crime overall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields described her goal as police chief at the beginning of 2021. "A city that struggles with violent crime will never get the violent crime down if they don't get their [clearance] rates up," Shields said. "So it was really important that we slowed the pace of the shootings so that we could focus on the families, making arrests and I think everybody feels better about the work they're doing."
2 men killed in Old Louisville; shooter at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police says two men are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
Louisville doctor encouraged by clinical trials of new drug to treat Alzheimer's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local doctors are encouraged by clinical trials of a new drug to treat Alzheimer's. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Greg Cooper of the Norton Neuroscience Institute believes the experimental medication lecanemab could be prescribed to patients in Louisville as soon as next fall.
Sing and skate: Paristown is hosting karaoke – on ice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paristown's "Karaoke on Ice" made its debut for the 2022 holiday season on Wednesday night. Watch related content in the player above. Those brave enough to step up to the mic will have the choice to sing on the ice or next to the rink. The...
Woman dies after being struck by car on Bardstown Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road, police said. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane. Police...
Police seek shooter after 1 killed in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived...
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Ethnic, immigrant and minority leaders meet in Louisville to discuss common scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was not long after Anthony Sang had registered his church with the secretary of state's office that the suspicious bills began arriving. Experts say Sang, an immigrant from Myanmar, did the right thing by talking the situation over with somebody else – in this case, his immigration attorney. She quickly helped him determine the bills were fake and likely sent by someone who took advantage of the state's public records.
