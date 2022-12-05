Deaf woman allowed to sue Adams County sheriff for disability discrimination in jail

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
App company cannot be held liable for murders of 2 users, judge finds
A federal judge ruled on Monday that the five orphaned children of an Aurora couple cannot sue an online marketplace app after one of its users murdered their parents during an intended transaction. In August, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Kyree Brown of killing Joseph and Jossline Roland in August...
boulderbeat.news
Boulder PD names 5 officers who failed to investigate ‘large number’ of cases
Hi, there. We’re trying to raise $10,000 this December to help keep Boulder Beat operational in 2023. Every $1 you give this month will become $4 and keep funding local, independent and 100% reader-supported local journalism. Become a paying subscriber (monthly cost matched 12X) or give a one-time gift (matched 3X) today.
Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail
FOX31 reached out to Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma City, but we have not heard back at the time of this publication.
Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury
Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
coloradosun.com
Weld County jail inmate died after medical staff “recklessly assumed” she faked her symptoms, lawsuit says
Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.
5 Boulder officers disciplined after internal audit discovers misconduct
Five officers with the Boulder Police Department were disciplined following the results of an internal audit that uncovered misconduct, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
9News
Family questions why more wasn't done when boy missed 60 days of school
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Magistrate judge declines to throw out federal lawsuit over 2020 protests
A new federal lawsuit over the conduct of Denver police during the first days of the 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has survived an attempt to dismiss. Mercii Thomas says officers shot her with kinetic impact projectiles while she protested peacefully, knocking her out and causing...
highlandsranchherald.net
Hate crimes in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sees very few reported hate crimes, however the offenses that are reported to the police are those motivated by bias towards sexual orientation. “It’s not something that is prevalent and that we work a lot on, because we just don’t get the reports on...
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Westword
Boulder's Weird, Vague Discipline Announcement Against Five Cops
Just after 5 p.m. yesterday, December 6, the City of Boulder announced discipline meted out against five officers with the Boulder Police Department related to vaguely defined investigatory misconduct. But even though the officers included at least three high-profile members of the BPD — commanders Barry Hartkopp and Thomas Trujillo...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge declines to throw out federal lawsuit over conduct of Denver police during 2020 protests
A new federal lawsuit over the conduct of Denver police during the first days of the 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has survived an attempt to dismiss. Mercii Thomas says officers shot her with kinetic impact projectiles while she protested peacefully, knocking her out and causing...
'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack
Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
Westword
Amy Cross's In-Jail Meth Overdose Death Prompts Shocking Lawsuit
Amy Cross didn't have to die. Had medical professionals at the Weld County jail in Greeley who were tasked with inmate care properly diagnosed her as suffering from methamphetamine toxicity last year, she would have recovered — and they had more than seven hours to do so. Instead, they allowed her to writhe in agony, brown liquid escaping from her lips and her fingertips taking on a blue tint, until she finally expired on the floor of her cell.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
coloradopolitics.com
Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race
The election results for House District 43 will be recounted after the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday accepted a recount request from Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman. Based on the uncertified election results, Democratic candidate Robert “Bob” Marshall won the House District 43 seat in Douglas County, beating...
Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
New mom looking for remote work scammed on Indeed
A heads up if you're looking to earn some extra money during the holidays: Scammers are using trusted job search sites to target those needing part-time work.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Denver stabbing
One woman was killed and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing took place in a Denver neighborhood.
Comments / 1