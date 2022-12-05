ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Chicago

Can the Bears Find a No. 1 Receiver in the Upcoming NFL Draft?

Can the Bears find a No. 1 receiver in the NFL draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears attempted to put a dent in their receiver problem by trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool near the trade deadline. But, it looks like the front office will need to address the position again in the draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
NBC Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Bears Trade Down, Still Land Will Anderson

Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Tom Brady Open to ‘All Options' Entering 2023 Free Agency

Report: Tom Brady open to 'all options' in 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Could Tom Brady add a third stop in his legendary NFL career?. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who initially retired in February before returning for a 23rd NFL season, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. And it sounds like he plans to keep every door open.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
