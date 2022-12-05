United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) stock rose 0.62% (As on December 8, 11:38:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the first quarter of FY 23. Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $54 million, or 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods, gross profit increased $64 million, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 14.6% of net sales and included a $21 million LIFO charge. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $66 million compared tonet income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $76 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $207 million compared to $200 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $(329) million, compared to $(137) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect net cash used in operating activities of $262 million, driven by expected seasonally higher levels of working capital and the impact of inflation, and payments for capital expenditures of $67 million. As of October 29, 2022, total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion, consisting of approximately $39 million in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $1.25 billion under the Company’s asset-based lending facility. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.0x as of October 29, 2022. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, increased by $378 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $2.49 billion primarily driven by investments in working capital.

3 HOURS AGO