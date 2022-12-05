ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. Sam Houston State: How to watch, TV channel, radio

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
STILLWATER — Less than a week after dropping a road game at red-hot UConn, Oklahoma State gets another tough matchup.

The Cowboys (5-3) host Sam Houston State (7-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena, looking to avoid a second straight loss.

Here is a quick look at what you need to know about Friday’s matchup.

How to watch Oklahoma State (5-3) vs. Sam Houston State (7-1)

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU (Cox 253/HD 718, Dish 141, DirecTV 208, U-verse 605/HD 1605)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Three things to know about OSU vs. Sam Houston State

• OSU forward Tyreek Smith has been a force off the bench in his past four games with 36 points and 21 rebounds. He’s made 16 of 18 shots in that span. In the previous four games, he scored just 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

• Former Midwest City star guard Jaden Ray is averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 assists per game off the bench for Sam Houston State. The junior made 30 starts a year ago in his first season with the Bearkats after transferring from Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa.

• OSU is 2-0 against the Bearkats, but the two teams have not played since 2006. Sam Houston State has beaten two teams ranked in the top 50 of KenPom.com’s rankings — OU and Utah — this season. They are ranked No. 7 in the initial NCAA NET rankings, while OSU is No. 74.

Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

