Clemency hearing scheduled for Scott Eizember, convicted in slaying of elderly couple

A clemency hearing for Scott James Eizember, a 61-year-old death row inmate convicted in the slayings of an elderly couple nearly two decades ago, is scheduled Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and to 150 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Patsy Cantrell, 70.

He had broken into their Dewey home in October 2003 to spy on an ex-girlfriend.

The clemency hearing for Eizember is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday before the state Pardon and Parole Board at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City.

In Oklahoma, a governor can commute a death row inmate's sentence to life without the possibility of parole only if the board recommends clemency.

Opponents of Eizember’s execution say his crimes were unplanned and impulsive.

“A fair-minded clemency board could reasonably view the circumstances of his life and this desperate moment and conclude that his death should occur on God's schedule rather than the state of Oklahoma's,” Mark Henricksen, the defense attorney for Eizember, said in a statement.

In 2015, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split 2-1 to uphold Eizember’s death sentence. One judge said the death sentence should be overturned because a juror should not have been allowed on the jury.

Current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who served on the appeals court at the time, voted to uphold the death sentence.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Eizember’s final appeal by declining to review, without comment, the appeals court decision.

Eizember’s execution is scheduled for Jan. 12.

His execution would be the eighth lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 2021. In November, the state executed Richard Fairchild, 63, for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993.