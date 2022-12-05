Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
NEWSBTC
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Is bitcoin about to soar in 2023? Or plunge even further?
After FTX's bankruptcy, bitcoin’s value took a turn for the worse. What is the future of bitcoin?
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin, its growing mining difficulty, and why it could go against LTC’s price action
Litecoin mining difficulty continues to increase, potentially risking miner profitability. Litecoin’s upside was experiencing slow momentum at press time. Litecoin [LTC] demonstrated positive growth in multiple facets over the last few weeks. Those areas included its hash rate and price. The network’s latest announcement confirmed that mining difficulty also went up and here’s why that might spoil the party.
ambcrypto.com
Why Aave’s bearish bias could perplex traders looking to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The presence of the breaker and the FVG could serve to trap bulls, hence caution was extra important. Bitcoin rallied slightly in the past few days and rose...
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain crosses major dApp milestone; will this popularity help BNB’s next rally
BNB Chain’s dApps performed well in the current market, with PancakeSwap capitalizing on the World Cup hype. However, BNB’s volume and velocity depreciated over the last month. BNB Chain’s dApps grew over different sectors over the last week. According to a tweet posted by BNB Chain’s official account...
ambcrypto.com
Solana hovers near $14 but here’s why a foray toward $15 might not be bullish
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The former bullish order block in the $15 vicinity has prevented Solana bulls from progressing. Declining open interest meant futures traders do not anticipate a rally. Since mid-November,...
ambcrypto.com
Tron [TRX] releases its weekly update, here’s everything you need to know
Tron achieves yet another week of robust network growth. TRX remains pegged to the rest of the market with an unenthusiastic performance. Tron has been making headlines as one of the blockchain networks currently on a strong growth trajectory. The network just released its latest weekly report validating the positive growth trajectory. Here’s what you need to know about the report.
msn.com
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
ambcrypto.com
How UNI’s bearish divergence could turn into a shorting opportunity for traders
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI fell below $6.381 after BTC’s short-term downward move. A break below the $6.10 support level provides a shorting opportunity. Uniswap [UNI] fell below $6.381 after Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink’s Staking v0.1 launch could have this impact on the future of LINK
Chainlink’s much awaited staking v0.1 Early Access went live on Ethereum mainnet. Chainlink [LINK] recently gained quite some attention from the whales, which led LINK to make headlines. As per Whalestats, a crypto whale tracking Twitter handle, it was revealed that LINK was among the top 10 cryptos in terms of trading volume among the top 1,000 biggest BSC whales. This update reflected the whales’ trust in LINK.
ambcrypto.com
LUNC saw a pullback but could a bounce be imminent for Terra Classic?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. However, confluence from a 4-hour chart’s support zone could see LUNC move upward. Bitcoin fell beneath the $17k mark in the hours preceding the time of writing. This...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC sees volatility reduce, but can a move upward follow next week?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC has seen extreme volatility in the past month. It had some bullish momentum even on the higher timeframes, and a move toward $1 was likely. MATIC has made...
