WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/12/22)
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 6,128 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/9/22), leaving 1,010 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,138. The following...
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
Tony Schiavone Reflects On Wrestling Match That Has Stood Out In His Memory For Years
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don’t leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand “Ask Tony Anything” podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
Favorite and Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, MJF will defend his AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog. The following is...
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
Kurt Angle Credits WWE Star for Giving Him the Confidence to Keep Wrestling
Despite several significant injuries, Kurt Angle was able to compete throughout his career. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he faced off against Baron Corbin in his farewell match. Angle recently credited Bobby Lashley with giving him the courage to wrestle for a few more years after he thought his career...
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
Spoiler: Plans For Kurt Angle on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Attitude Era Throwback Planned
WWE reportedly has big things planned for tonight’s birthday celebration for Kurt Angle. The WWE legend will be on tonight’s episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. According to a...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and...
Shawn Michaels Discusses WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Matches and if There Will Be More
Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that took place during the 2022 WWE NXT Deadline PLE during a media call that took place after the event. He said, “First of all, I thought it was executed phenomenally and one of the challenges with matches like...
John Cena Returning to WWE For Final SmackDown of 2022
John Cena will return to WWE at the end of 2022. According to Variety, the former WWE Champion will appear on the final SmackDown of the year on December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. More announcements for the episode are expected in the coming weeks, according to...
Update on Thunder Rosa’s Status After Relinquishing the AEW Women’s Title
Thunder Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August. Rosa was forced to withdraw from her AEW Women’s Championship defense against Toni Storm at All Out. Stom was the winner of the promotion’s interim title. Rosa later dropped the title in the November 23 edition of Dynamite.
Britt Baker Reveals the Storyline That Made Her “Obsessed” With Wrestling
Britt Baker discussed her career with AEW and the storyline that got her “obsessed” with wrestling in an interview with TheRinger.com. “The first story line that made me immensely obsessed with wrestling and gave me the bug to want to do something like this and want to do this because of how the story made me feel, it was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WrestleMania XXX. How the fans really decided the story line. To me, that was one of the coolest things in the world—that the entire wrestling universe got behind this one wrestler who was a massive underdog and should not have been in the spot he was in, but the fans made sure of it. That was the coolest thing in the world to me, because there’s no other sport where the fans decide. In football, whoever has the most points wins, but in this sport, it’s really cool to see the effect that the fans have. It’s magical, really.”
Former WWE Superstar Was Originally Going to Be Known as ‘The Rock’
Ken Shamrock joined WWE in early 1997 and served as a special guest referee for the WrestleMania 13 Submission Match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. By the end of the year, Shamrock had established himself as a wrestler in his own right, competing against characters such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Owen Hart, and others.
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade Part 1
A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!
