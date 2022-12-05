ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option

Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Owner's Daughter Linked To Aaron Rodgers

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was sitting courtside at Friday night's game alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Dodgers. This wasn't the first time they sat next to each other at a game. Edens and Rodgers have attended multiple Bucks games. In the past, no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Started Hating The 49ers

Growing up in California, Tom Brady was a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. He and his father were famously in the stands for Dwight Clark's catch in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, and Brady followed the exploits of Joe Montana, Steve Young and company in detail throughout his childhood and into early adulthood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
The Spun

There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023

Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
678K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy