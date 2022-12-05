Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints
Tom Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punted to start the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Mike Tomlin Makes His Opinion On The Ravens Very Clear
One of the best rivalries in the NFL is set to be renewed next Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens are going to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a matchup where the stakes are always high. The Ravens come into this game tied for first in the AFC...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Big Hint About Free Agency Decision
Here is the latest development on Odell Beckham Jr's free agent status.
