New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option

Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints

As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

