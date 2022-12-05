ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

mynews13.com

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

Escalating costs of living in The Villages

When we bought our house the contract stated that our amenity fees would be capped at $155 per month. That somehow went by the wayside and it is now approaching $180. a month. I agree that we are being priced out!. Joe Camp. Village of Caroline.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization

Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
MARION COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion

FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience

I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
niceville.com

Florida man sentenced for selling firearms without a license

FLORIDA –– A Lake Helen man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron sentenced Charles Edward Palmatier, 74, of Lake Helen, to one...
LAKE HELEN, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection to an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. The FCSO announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
WESH

'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps

Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County

A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

