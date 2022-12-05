Read full article on original website
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
LETTERS: Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base
Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base. The Nov. 24 Observer article about Paul Renner, the new speaker of the Florida House, was just great until the last section on strong families. His inference that Democrats do not believe in God or believe that the USA...
Escalating costs of living in The Villages
When we bought our house the contract stated that our amenity fees would be capped at $155 per month. That somehow went by the wayside and it is now approaching $180. a month. I agree that we are being priced out!. Joe Camp. Village of Caroline.
Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization
Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
Heighter and Pontieri In, Fanelli Out at Palm Coast City Council; Danko Appointed Vice Mayor
PALM COAST – The landscape of the Palm Coast City Council changed considerably on Tuesday, as two new members were sworn in and the Vice Mayor post rotated. Council members John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho departed, and were replaced with the newly elected Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter. New...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Florida dentist indicted, accused of tax evasion
FLORIDA – An Ocala dentist has been charged with tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Frantz Brignol has been charged with one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return, said United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. If convicted, Brignol faces up to six years in federal prison.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
Florida man sentenced for selling firearms without a license
FLORIDA –– A Lake Helen man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron sentenced Charles Edward Palmatier, 74, of Lake Helen, to one...
Joel Greenberg’s attorney pushing for more prosecutions
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg’s attorney is lashing out at the Department of Justice in Washington, pushing it to pursue charges against people his client implicated in other crimes during his investigation. “To emphasize to the public how important, how significant his...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe.
FCSO arrests 18, seizes $5.7 million in illegal drugs from undercover operation
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 18 people in connection to an undercover operation that lasted almost a year. The FCSO announced in a press conference on Dec. 8 that an 11-month long undercover narcotics operation resulted in 35 named suspects, 18 of which were arrested. The investigation began in January and resulted in 24 search warrants, the seizure of $5.7 million in illegal drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. The press conference took place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center off of State Road 100.
'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps
Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast.
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast. She spent her early adulthood as an army wife and mother of two children. A memorial will be held Friday December 16, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church 6050...
Mooo-ve over store-bought steaks: How you can buy beef directly from the pasture
You can skip the grocery store and buy a local grass-fed cow right from the ranch. Jeremy and Jill Barton run Barton Beef in Bunnell. The couple says getting your beef from their Flagler County ranch means fewer antibiotics in your beef and could mean big savings too. The duo...
