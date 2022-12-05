Read full article on original website
Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning
A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning. A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Veterans...
Sheriff Dance
Sheriff Dance takes office for the second time. Georgetown High School Alumni Association donates …. It's a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program. On Tuesday, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior …. Home Instead,...
Why are flags in NC at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Annual Christmas concert set to return to Cherry Point for first time since 2019
The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Christmas Concert is set to take place December 9th and 10th at the Two Rivers Theater on Cherry Point. Annual Christmas concert set to return to Cherry …. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band Christmas Concert is set to take place December 9th and...
Local small business and food trucks file lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is an uproar in Jacksonville as several local food truck vendors are filing a lawsuit against the city over rules and regulations. On Wednesday, the Institute for Justice held a press conference with these small business owners about their complaints. Local business owners like Northwoods Urban Farm want to support […]
Jenni K. Jewelry handcrafted in Greenville rose from unexpected beginnings
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Her name is Jenni K Kolczynski, but everyone knows her as Jenni K. Jeweler Jenni K. started making jewelry in Pennsylvania as an art student. The cold weather there drove her to the south where she enrolled in the metals program at East Carolina University. She created jewelry at school and […]
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
NC price gouging law in force as massive power outage continues in Moore County, officials say
An attack on two electrical substations knocked the power out for 45,000 energy customers beginning after 7 p.m. Saturday. There were still 35,000 customers without power Tuesday afternoon.
Martin County holds Special Olympics games
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County held its Special Olympics games at South Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. More than 40 volunteers came to the school to teach students about sportsmanship and teamwork. “This is my favorite thing to do that I’m involved with in our community because they’re excited when they accomplish things,” event […]
Kinston police seeking information after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
Cause of deadly fire that destroyed QVC plant in Rocky Mount undetermined, ATF says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a massive fire at a QVC distribution center in December 2021 in Rocky Mount is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of very committed investigators […]
Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
Wayne Co. farm releases 806,000+ gallons of liquid waste in biogas digester rupture; served penalties in May violation
A Garner farm was fined a hefty amount after it was busted for a May permit violation relating to waste discharge, The Division of Water Resources said on Monday. The farm is also facing multiple civil penalities.
Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida’s East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
