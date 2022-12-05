ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning

A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning. A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Veterans...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Sheriff Dance

Sheriff Dance takes office for the second time. Georgetown High School Alumni Association donates …. It's a heartwarming day for the Onslow Cheer program. On Tuesday, they received dozens of culturally inclusive dolls from the Georgetown High School Alumni Association. Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior …. Home Instead,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Martin County holds Special Olympics games

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County held its Special Olympics games at South Creek Elementary School on Wednesday. More than 40 volunteers came to the school to teach students about sportsmanship and teamwork. “This is my favorite thing to do that I’m involved with in our community because they’re excited when they accomplish things,” event […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston police seeking information after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Class 4-A state title preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a look at each of the classification’s games, starting with New Bern vs. Grimsley for the Class 4-A state title. Both teams are 15-0. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Class 2-A state title preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four area high school football teams will be participating in the state finals starting Friday. Area coaches gather in Charlotte for state title preps WNCT will take a preview look at each of the classification’s games, including the Class 2-A state title game between East Duplin and Reidsville. On Monday, we […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida’s East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

