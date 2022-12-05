Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
It's going around: Flu cases on the rise statewide; public health officials say to stay home if you feel ill
LOWVILLE- Is it the flu? Is it COVID? Is it RSV or a nasty common cold? Maybe it's all of the above, because whatever it is, there certainly seems to be quite a bit of sickness going around here in the North Country. With that being said, say if you...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center. Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the...
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
wwnytv.com
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County IDA & Naturally Lewis seek developers for former Glenfield School
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County are on the hunt for potential developers that would take interest in a former school. Naturally Lewis (aka the IDA) and officials are seeking respondents who have a vision for the Glenfield School that would support economic growth here local and throughout the region. "Board...
wwnytv.com
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, Watertown, passed away Sunday December 4th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Joan and two sons Philip and David. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the...
wwnytv.com
Jean E. Flick, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean E. Flick, 84, Watertown, died Tuesday, December 6 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown following a brave battle with cancer. Mrs. Flick was born in Watertown on March 24, 1938 and graduated from Clayton High School in 1956 after which she attended Watertown Business School. Jean married E. Richard Flick on November 23, 1957, at All Saints Church in Chaumont. Shortly after being married, Mr. Flick was drafted into military service having served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. During that time, the two lived in Tennessee and Kentucky which Jean always remembered fondly and spoke of often. After returning home, the two owned and operated a small family farm until purchasing White’s Lawn Supply in Watertown in 1972. They sold the business in 1985 but continued with their hobby farm and their love of cattle and country life until 2007 when the couple moved to Watertown. The two enjoyed boating and picnics on the St. Lawrence River, first with their children and later with their grandchildren. Throughout her life, Jean took pride in her children and a special interest in the lives of her grandchildren. She relished her role as a grandmother, freely sharing her wit and wisdom, enjoying a house full of kids and full dinner plates, especially during the holidays. Jean was unassuming yet unapologetic, while being a good friend and a kind soul. To the end, Jean enjoyed country living and had fond memories of the farm and enjoyed Sunday afternoon rodeos on RFD TV. She will be missed by all.
wwnytv.com
Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2. Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds. Border Patrol...
wwnytv.com
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s Division of Human Rights is weighing in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School, including one where students spelled out the ‘n-word’ on the gym floor. Investigators say there’s “probable cause” that the district discriminated against two students based...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local man allegedly brandished knife, made threatening gestures towards staff members at local educational center
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of menacing after brandishing a knife in a local educational center, authorities say. On Tuesday, Lowville Village Police announced the arrest of Cooper Hoppel, 19, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with menacing in the second-degree. Police say Hoppel allegedly brandished a...
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
wwnytv.com
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
wwnytv.com
General Brown club makes blankets to help the community
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A group of General Brown students is thinking of their community this holiday season. With the last tightening of a few knots, General Brown students put the finishing touches on blankets they’ll soon be handing out to people in the north country. “We just...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Remembering Jennie Adsit, longtime Jefferson County lawmaker
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the longest-serving members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators has died. Jennie Adsit was elected in 1977 to what was then called the Board of Supervisors. Adsit was the first woman elected to the board under her own name. Other women served...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
