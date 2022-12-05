Imax China has appointed former CAA agent Daniel Manwaring at its new CEO. He succeeds interim CEO Chen Jiande, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of Imax China. More to follow. More from VarietyProfits Rebound Forecast at Imax China Following COVID-19 RecoveryImax China Loses $26 Million But Claims to Be Strengthened Post-PandemicLunar New Year Box Office Boom Lifts Movie Sector Shares in Hong KongBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'

18 MINUTES AGO