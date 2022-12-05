Read full article on original website
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Accountability Now Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Management Consulting
3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit. ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Accountability Now has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Management Consulting category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards
Imax China Appoints Former CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as New CEO
Imax China has appointed former CAA agent Daniel Manwaring at its new CEO. He succeeds interim CEO Chen Jiande, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of Imax China.
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
Heat Pumps Are an Energy Upgrade for Homeowners That's Becoming a Climate and Financial Winner
Heat pumps are as much as five times more efficient than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Incentives being offered through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as state and local government support, make this energy upgrade more financially attractive to homeowners. A heat pump can...
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
