This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
thesandpaper.net
Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park
Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events. On Saturday, it will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. We’re thrilled to be having it again.”
Movie Chain Buys Shuttered Century-Old South Jersey Theatre
A 100-year-old theater that closed in 2018 has been purchased by Town Square Entertainment. The Moorlyn 4 Theatre in Ocean City will get new life thanks for renovation and reopening plans. The iconic building at 837 Moorlyn Terrace has survived hurricanes, super storms, neglect, and even a 200-foot move to...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Sponsor Holiday House Decorating Contest
Registration is open for the annual Holiday House Decorating Contest in Ocean City. The contest encourages everybody to get in the spirit of the holidays in a safe and fun way. First Place winners will be announced in each category. Categories include: Best Commercial (Commercial Display), Most Colorful (Colorful lights,...
Caesars Bringing New Adult-themed Attraction to Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk
Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex to open on the Atlantic City Boardwalk by summer 2023. The Hook was formally announced Tuesday as part of $400 million in renovations Caesars...
ocnjsentinel.com
Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end
OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 places to clink with a view
Sure, the days are shorter, and the weather — we’re not going to sugar coat it — isn’t ideal. You might even be tempted to spend the next few months at home, binge watching “Yellowstone” and drinking boxed wine with a Solo cup. And while we’re not knocking a night in here and there, too much of anything is, well, too much.
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
ocnjdaily.com
Holiday Tree Highlights Generosity of Ocean City Community
There is a Christmas tree in the lobby of the Ocean City Community Center with a name that reflects the generosity of the people who have placed gifts under it to help those in need during the winter. It is the “Tree of Warmth,” from the Colony Club of Ocean City.
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
ocnjsentinel.com
Leon Grisbaum donates $3 million for terminal building at Ocean City Airport
OCEAN CITY – Leon K. Grisbaum, the owner of Berger Realty and an avid pilot, will donate $3 million to be used to construct a new terminal building at the Ocean City Municipal Airport. The new facility will be named the “Leon and Elizabeth Grisbaum Airport Terminal” and house...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Historic Ottens Canal in North Wildwood New Jersey
Like Pennsylvania...the state of New Jersey has a historical marker trail. You can follow the trail throughout the state to learn more about the state's history. These historical markers are never given proper attention with people just walking or driving by and never reading them. We're trying to change that!
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City’s first live entertainment and dining residency to open on the Boardwalk at Caesars
Atlantic City’s iconic Warner Theatre will be resurrected by Spiegelworld - producers of ground-breaking shows including the Las Vegas megahit Absinthe – opening in June 2023 at Caesars Atlantic City, as the city’s only permanent live entertainment destination: The Hook. In 1929, an icon was born on...
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Video Shows Construction Progress of Indoor Water Park in Atlantic City, NJ
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises, it was right up there with the promise of a monorail or that inverted-or-whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the Indoor Water...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
