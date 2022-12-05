ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events. On Saturday, it will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. We’re thrilled to be having it again.”
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Sponsor Holiday House Decorating Contest

Registration is open for the annual Holiday House Decorating Contest in Ocean City. The contest encourages everybody to get in the spirit of the holidays in a safe and fun way. First Place winners will be announced in each category. Categories include: Best Commercial (Commercial Display), Most Colorful (Colorful lights,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end

OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 places to clink with a view

Sure, the days are shorter, and the weather — we’re not going to sugar coat it — isn’t ideal. You might even be tempted to spend the next few months at home, binge watching “Yellowstone” and drinking boxed wine with a Solo cup. And while we’re not knocking a night in here and there, too much of anything is, well, too much.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Holiday Tree Highlights Generosity of Ocean City Community

There is a Christmas tree in the lobby of the Ocean City Community Center with a name that reflects the generosity of the people who have placed gifts under it to help those in need during the winter. It is the “Tree of Warmth,” from the Colony Club of Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour

The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Historic Ottens Canal in North Wildwood New Jersey

Like Pennsylvania...the state of New Jersey has a historical marker trail. You can follow the trail throughout the state to learn more about the state's history. These historical markers are never given proper attention with people just walking or driving by and never reading them. We're trying to change that!
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
shorebeat.com

Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ

