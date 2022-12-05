ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work

By Alonzo Small
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — Looking for employment? Chicago Public Schools is hiring.

The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Kennedy-King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register for the event. Masks and resumes are required for entry. Click here to apply for CPS positions online.

Full-time positions include teacher assistant, special education classroom assistant, cook, nurse, and school security officer.

Part-time positions include substitute teacher, substitute school clerk, crossing guard positions, tutor, bus aide and bus monitor.

