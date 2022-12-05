CPS hosting job fair for full-time, part-time work
CHICAGO — Looking for employment? Chicago Public Schools is hiring.
The CPS Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Kennedy-King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Click here to register for the event. Masks and resumes are required for entry. Click here to apply for CPS positions online.
Full-time positions include teacher assistant, special education classroom assistant, cook, nurse, and school security officer.
Part-time positions include substitute teacher, substitute school clerk, crossing guard positions, tutor, bus aide and bus monitor.
