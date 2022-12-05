ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
BOX ELDER, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City School Board thanks Governor Noem

Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, outflows from Pactola dam dropped below 44 cubic feet per second. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KELOLAND TV

Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Major storm is possible next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe

UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners

DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mystique Edge Salon makes an effort to go green

The Mystique Edge Salon in Rapid City has been owned by Lori Eggersgluess for the last 23 years. Recently, Lori has decided Mystique Edge will go green. “I’ve always worried, like, where’s all that tinfoil go?” Lori said. “So there’s a lot of waste that goes on in our industry, so we in April decided to go green. So we joined a company called Green Circle Salons.”
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

