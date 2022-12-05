Read full article on original website
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport approved to plan for major expansion to current facility
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After the board gave airport officials approval, the Rapid City Regional Airport is moving forward with a plan to further develop the facility. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame explains more on the announcement. The plan in place. According to Dame the project will be carried out...
kotatv.com
Food drives in Rapid City

newscenter1.tv
Three main topics discussed at Rapid City Coffee with Planners; Airbnb is one of the hot topics
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City residents had an opportunity to put in their two cents with city planners Wednesday afternoon. Rapid City held one of its Coffee with Planners events at City Hall. During this session three timely topics were highlighted including short term rentals, a hot topic since...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Three things to know before heading to the Rapid City Rush game on Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– If you are heading to the Rapid City Rush game on December 10, make sure you bring a stuffed animal with you. Rush Gives Back Night is back again at The Monument, complete with the in-game Teddy Bear Toss. Rapid City Rush Vice President of Business Development Valerie Webster explains more.
newscenter1.tv
About 40 Salvation Army’s Angel Tree tags still available; approaching deadline is Dec. 12
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 40 tags are still available on Salvation Army’s Angel Trees in the Rapid City area and the deadline is approaching. The deadline to drop off presents is Monday, Dec. 12. Here’s a few things to know if you want to get a tag...
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City School Board thanks Governor Noem
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, outflows from Pactola dam dropped below 44 cubic feet per second. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Updated: 6 hours ago.
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Car Giveaway: Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based charity needs your help picking recipients
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the second year in a row, SHIFT Garage is getting ready to gift a vehicle to a person or family in need and you can help decide who that is. SHIFT Garage is a non-profit, free-labor auto repair shop with one garage each in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Each garage will give away a vehicle before Christmas.
newscenter1.tv
Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson signs letter of intent to run at the Division I level
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – After a successful high school career, Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche recently signed a letter of intent to run cross country next year at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Clarkson led Belle Fourche to a state cross country title back in October. Plus, he won...
newscenter1.tv
Three school districts receive CTE Innovative Equipment Grants from South Dakota’s Department of Education
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three school districts in the area recently received a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment Grant from the South Dakota Department of Education. Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS), Belle Fourche, and Meade were three of 17 districts that were awarded a grant. These were...
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
KEVN
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winners
DEADWOOD – There are those who go the extra mile to make Deadwood a better place to live, work, and play and for that, five individuals earned six Deadwood Chamber of Commerce awards, announced Friday evening at Outlaw Square by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “It is my honor...
newscenter1.tv
Mystique Edge Salon makes an effort to go green
The Mystique Edge Salon in Rapid City has been owned by Lori Eggersgluess for the last 23 years. Recently, Lori has decided Mystique Edge will go green. “I’ve always worried, like, where’s all that tinfoil go?” Lori said. “So there’s a lot of waste that goes on in our industry, so we in April decided to go green. So we joined a company called Green Circle Salons.”
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season
LEAD, S.D. – This time last year looked way different for the Terry Peak Ski Area, as inconsistent conditions to make snow along with a lack of the natural product forced the mountain to open halfway through December. “We didn’t even actually get open until December 15,” Marketing Director...
