Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball overpowers Furman 78-58
Georgia women’s basketball capitalized on its return home to Stegeman Coliseum, finishing with a dominant 20point victory over the Furman Paladins. Per usual, the Bulldogs used their defense to fuel their offensive momentum, with four Bulldogs reaching double digits in scoring, and fifth-year forward Brittney Smith concluding her night with 20 points, a tie of her season-high in scoring.
Red and Black
Georgia beats Florida A&M 68-46, White Secures 250th Win
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida A&M Rattlers on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum 68-46, marking the Bulldog’s seventh win, promoting them to 7-2. The win marked coach Mike White’s 250th career win as coach. While the Bulldogs are missing many of their starting players including guard Kario Oquendo...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball beats Eastern Tennessee State
The Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team beat Eastern Tennessee State University Buccaneers 62-47 on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum. During the game, Bulldogs shot 30 percent from 3-point range, versus ETSU’s 12.5 percent, and pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Buccaneers by 11. The win moved the Bulldogs to 5-2, only one win away from tying last season’s win total.
Red and Black
12 Bulldogs earn Coaches’ All-SEC honors
12 Georgia football players were named to the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, according to an announcement from the conference on Tuesday. Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and place-kicker Jack Podlesny were all selected to the first team. Podlesny was named to the first team as both a kickoff specialist and a place-kicker.
Red and Black
Between the Headphones: SEC Championship; Peach Bowl Preview
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's SEC Championship win against LSU with football beat reporter Parth Patel and previews the Peach Bowl with assistant sports editor John James.
Red and Black
How to get copies of The Red & Black’s 2022 SEC Championship special issue and front-page posters
Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters. The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s SEC Championship win will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. We have free distribution at limited locations in Athens and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor. GUEST COLUMN: College students face additional challenges to vote. However, my...
Red and Black
Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens
Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
Red and Black
Athens voters take to the polls for Georgia Senate runoff
Throughout the day, people across the state will be casting their ballots to determine who will win one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats. The Red & Black is going to polling locations in and around Athens to hear from those voting. Here are the dispatches. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Station...
Red and Black
UGA student actors bring original production, 'Brighter Than the Sun,' to life
Few possess the tenacity and passion to write, compose and organize an original musical before the age of 21. Collin Hendley, however, is one of the few to accomplish this feat. As a senior theater and entertainment and media studies major at the University of Georgia, Hendley has successfully sculpted a musical from its monologues to the production’s score within a year and a half.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host runoff watch party, celebrate Warnock win
Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 commissioner and vice-chair of the ACC Democratic Committee, hosted a watch party for the Georgia Senate runoff election results at Little King's Shuffle Club Tuesday night. Volunteers and supporters gathered over pizza and drinks after the polls closed at 7 p.m. With 100% of...
Red and Black
Athens polling official describes Georgia Senate runoff election turnout
Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
Red and Black
Mormon missionaries seek religious change in Athens
Athens is a hub for higher education that attracts a lot of diverse and often conflicting opinions. Adding to the already diverse local religious communities, a group of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were selected to move to Athens to spread their church’s message in hopes of converting those who are open to change.
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission discuss firefighters’ union, affordable housing and more
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met on Tuesday for a regular session, work session and special-called session. Items discussed included the Prince Avenue pilot project, affordable housing projects and an ordinance to allow the firefighters’ union collective bargaining rights. Special-called session. The special-called session was held to discuss...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
Red and Black
Athens coffee shops offer free coffee and chocolate for Election day
Oat milk brand Oatly is partnering with Tony’s Chocolonely and HeadCount to support voting in Georgia for the Dec. 6 runoff election, according to a news release. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Georgians can redeem a coupon and pick up a free drink made with Oatly oat milk and a Tony’s Chocolonely dark almond sea salt bar at 1000 Faces Coffee and Hendershot’s in Athens.
Red and Black
Collective Harvest to close at the end of the year
Collective Harvest, a farmers collective that has been providing the Athens community with locally grown produce since 2015, will permanently close on Dec. 31, 2022, according to its Instagram. Collective Harvest is known for its Community Supported Agriculture program that includes 10 local vegetable farms and serves over 300 local...
