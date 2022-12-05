Our special issue will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here's information on how to get a copy of the issue, as well as updates on front-page posters. The Red & Black’s special issue on Georgia’s SEC Championship win will be released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. We have free distribution at limited locations in Athens and will have some copies available for distribution by mail.

ATHENS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO