Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old killed in crash near Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Rapid City on Monday morning. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave. near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2013 Subaru BRZ.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for 12-year-old in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Kaydence Packed was reported missing Wednesday afternoon at 2:30. She was reported to be in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Anyone with any information about Kaydence’s whereabouts...
newscenter1.tv
Christmas Car Giveaway: Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based charity needs your help picking recipients
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the second year in a row, SHIFT Garage is getting ready to gift a vehicle to a person or family in need and you can help decide who that is. SHIFT Garage is a non-profit, free-labor auto repair shop with one garage each in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Each garage will give away a vehicle before Christmas.
newscenter1.tv
Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
kotatv.com
Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash
WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
kotatv.com
Food drives in Rapid City
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
KEVN
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
KELOLAND TV
Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport approved to plan for major expansion to current facility
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After the board gave airport officials approval, the Rapid City Regional Airport is moving forward with a plan to further develop the facility. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame explains more on the announcement. The plan in place. According to Dame the project will be carried out...
newscenter1.tv
Three school districts receive CTE Innovative Equipment Grants from South Dakota’s Department of Education
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three school districts in the area recently received a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment Grant from the South Dakota Department of Education. Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS), Belle Fourche, and Meade were three of 17 districts that were awarded a grant. These were...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
kotatv.com
Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
kotatv.com
Rochford house fire
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis police searching for two missing teens
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Police are asking for your help in searching for two missing teens. Last Wednesday, 16 year-old Elizabeth Rock, also known as “Liz Rock” and her boyfriend, 17 year-old Joseph Luciano Valle, ran away from Liz’s home in Sturgis. The two...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills residents, visitors able to “shred the gnar” and more as Terry Peak opens for the season
LEAD, S.D. – This time last year looked way different for the Terry Peak Ski Area, as inconsistent conditions to make snow along with a lack of the natural product forced the mountain to open halfway through December. “We didn’t even actually get open until December 15,” Marketing Director...
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Comments / 1