ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

50-year-old killed in crash near Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Rapid City on Monday morning. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave. near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2013 Subaru BRZ.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for 12-year-old in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Kaydence Packed was reported missing Wednesday afternoon at 2:30. She was reported to be in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Anyone with any information about Kaydence’s whereabouts...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash

WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
WHITEWOOD, SD
KEVN

RCPD investigating unattended death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Summerset man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 27-year-old Summerset man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking. Thomas Beetem was sentenced to 16 months in prison Nov. 18. Beetem will then be on supervised release for three years. Beetem pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in July. He...
SUMMERSET, SD
kotatv.com

Rochford house fire

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
ROCHFORD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis police searching for two missing teens

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Police are asking for your help in searching for two missing teens. Last Wednesday, 16 year-old Elizabeth Rock, also known as “Liz Rock” and her boyfriend, 17 year-old Joseph Luciano Valle, ran away from Liz’s home in Sturgis. The two...
STURGIS, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy