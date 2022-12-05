Read full article on original website
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
HANCOCK, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary at 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln, MS around 7:30 AM, MBI said. When on scene, shots were fired, and the subject did receive fatal...
Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate
Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning. The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Police...
Law enforcement agencies see spike in grand larceny during the holidays
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lock up those belongings!. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said thieves are out around the holiday season, especially pertaining to grand larceny. “It’s just that time of year,” said Nobles. “For some reason, it kind of spikes during Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year.”
Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi
On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
Ocean Springs man accused of strangling woman
Ocean Springs Police arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly strangled a woman. 38-year-old Blake Cullen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence on Sunday. Capt. Ryan Lemaire said the victim had marks on their neck indicating strangulation. Cullen is being held without bond pending an initial...
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
Statement about rumored threats at West Harrison Middle School
An off-campus dispute between two West Harrison Middle School students sparked rumors of a threat at the school Thursday morning. A parent called WXXV saying he received a message that the school had received a threat, but that parents should not be concerned and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at the scene.
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
21 George County linemen graduate from MGCCC apprentice program
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new group of electrical linemen are out in the field throughout the state after graduating in George County on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year’s class joins a long line of graduates to be trained in the county. The Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf […]
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Gulfport cafe
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST. |. Biloxi's First...
It's a weekend filled with Christmas parades
If you like Christmas parades, you’re in luck, because there are a LOT of them scheduled this weekend, with the Christmas in the Bay Parade starting today (Friday, Dec. 9) at 6 p.m. in Old Town Bay St. Louis; the Kiln Fire Truck Parade rolling at noon on Saturday; The Kiln Horse Parade at noon on Sunday; and the Diamondhead Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
