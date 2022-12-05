ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

The Best Tablets Of 2022

There are some great tablets out there that can do everything from watching movies to editing videos. We have our picks for the best you can buy today.
Phone Arena

Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon

Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
T3.com

Experience exceptional Dolby Atmos sound with a Polk soundbar

With the nights drawing in and temperatures dropping, we’re all spending a lot more time indoors. But that’s also given us a great excuse to catch up on all those bingeworthy box sets and movies we’ve missed over the summer. And if you want to make the most of all that cracking content out there, it’s worth upgrading your home entertainment setup so your sound is just as immersive as that sumptuous 4K picture. Which is why it’s worth checking out Polk’s affordable new range of Dolby Atmos’s soundbars.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
Android Central

Best USB-C thumb drives 2022

Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, and it’s also future proof as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
livingetc.com

Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room

The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
SlashGear

The Forgotten BMW Concept Car Made Of Fabric

There are concepts, and then there are such out-of-left-field ideas that they border on utter madness. Although perhaps they are genius, depending on your perspective. Such is the case with the BMW GINA Light Visionary Model: An innovative new design approach to envision the future of cars. Back in 2008,...
CNET

Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack

In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
SlashGear

SlashGear

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy