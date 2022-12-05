Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Tablets Of 2022
There are some great tablets out there that can do everything from watching movies to editing videos. We have our picks for the best you can buy today.
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
T3.com
Experience exceptional Dolby Atmos sound with a Polk soundbar
With the nights drawing in and temperatures dropping, we’re all spending a lot more time indoors. But that’s also given us a great excuse to catch up on all those bingeworthy box sets and movies we’ve missed over the summer. And if you want to make the most of all that cracking content out there, it’s worth upgrading your home entertainment setup so your sound is just as immersive as that sumptuous 4K picture. Which is why it’s worth checking out Polk’s affordable new range of Dolby Atmos’s soundbars.
Five affordable Costco customer favorites are gone for good – and bulk-buying bargain hunters are furious
BUYER beware for Costco shoppers as five affordable customer favorites are now gone for good, leaving bulk-buying bargain hunters furious. Costco is known for its huge variety of products from several brands, including its own, Kirkland Signature. However, many of these items have a limited shelf life and won’t always...
Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
The 6 best garage door openers in 2022, rated by our experts
Garage door openers are safer and more convenient than ever, especially with the help of smart features. These are the best you can buy in 2022.
Best USB-C thumb drives 2022
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, and it’s also future proof as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
Dyson's Unusual Air Purifier Headphones Are Ready For Release, But They Aren't Cheap
Dyson's air-purifier headphones are finally coming to market in China with a very high price point. Other regional availability will come in early 2023.
Chrome For Desktops Adds Memory And Battery Saver Features
Google is rolling out new features to its Chrome browser which should reduce battery drain and RAM usage. Both are very welcome changes to the browser.
livingetc.com
Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room
The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here
Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
The Forgotten BMW Concept Car Made Of Fabric
There are concepts, and then there are such out-of-left-field ideas that they border on utter madness. Although perhaps they are genius, depending on your perspective. Such is the case with the BMW GINA Light Visionary Model: An innovative new design approach to envision the future of cars. Back in 2008,...
Samsung The Freestyle projector just crashed to its lowest price ever
This Samsung projector is like a portable TV, and now you can get it for just $597.
CNET
Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1