The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Hundreds of Walter Schalk School of Dance costumes on sale next week in Wilton, proceeds go to local charities
Don’t miss the opportunity to take home a piece of history from the Walter Schalk School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing sixty-two years of musicals go on sale next week at 21 River Street in Wilton with all proceeds going to local theatrical charities. Hundreds of costumes are...
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
The Wheel To Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday!
The Wheel in Stamford will host a Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 11. From 11am-2pm, families can visit with Santa and listen to live Jazz. The North Pole express station will be handling all letters for Santa sent directly to North Pole via The Village. Little ones can enjoy a special hot chocolate bar, which will also include a spiked option for the grown-ups.
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
Milford Trick or Trot 5K Event Raises $32K for Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,934.81 donation from the proceeds of the 11th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on October 29, 2022. On November 30, 2022, event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented...
New Visual Arts Classes and Workshops for Adults and Children at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center is offering several new winter and spring visual arts classes and workshops for students and adults that begin in January. New adult offerings include an Acrylic Pours, Pour and Sip Workshop, a Colored Pencils: Botanicals class and an Introduction to Watercolor. New for children is Creations!, taught by local Lisa Thoren, where students will learn about famous artists while creating their own artwork. All students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.
15 Members of RSO join Marie Osmond on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage Dec. 7 for an unforgettable holiday concert!
The perfect night to get you into the holiday spirit! Marie Osmond is bringing her Symphonic Christmas Tour to The Ridgefield Playhouse on December 7! . Backed by 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra she will perform holiday classics, favorites from the Great American Songbook and hits from her 5-decade career!
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
Local REALTOR® Jefferson Guthrie Receives NFCAR Humanitarian Award
The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® established ‘The Joseph E. Baker Humanitarian Award’ in 2008 to honor REALTOR® Joe Baker. Only those very close to Joe knew that he volunteered his time and money to #AngelFlights. He died doing what he loved, but more importantly, doing a selfless act for others. This award was created to keep Joe’s memory alive while recognizing other members that are also giving back without thought for themselves.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
Fairfield County Bank collects toys for local Toys for Tots campaigns at all 17 branch locations
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations will be collecting toys for local Toys for Tots campaigns from now until mid-December. Since 1947, The Marine Corp and Toys for Tots have been making a difference in the lives of families across the country. Last year, the Marines Toys for Tots program collected and distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million less-fortunate children, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that otherwise would not have been there. This community action program spanned 800 communities over all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
NFCAR's Community Foundation Raised Funds To Support Local Charities
The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® would like to Thank local REALTORS® Patty McManus, Arlene Norton and all those who helped with the Raffle Prizes & Ticket Sales at our Annual Holiday Party. This year we raised over $3,300 to support the NFCAR Community Foundation, we appreciate...
New Trustee to Join the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Board
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is pleased to announce that Kathleen Olsen has joined the Board of Trustees. Douglas E. Hempstead, LMMM Chairman of the Board of Trustees said, “We are very excited to have Kathleen Olsen join the Board of Trustees and share her knowledge and expertise in the oversight of the Museum. I am sure she will play a crucial role in enhancing our institution.”
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
Governor and Mrs. Lamont Invite Public To Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence
Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the 32nd annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence, which will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours. Located at 990 Prospect Avenue in Hartford, the open house will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
Village of Brewster Organizational Meeting Tonight at 7:30
The Village of Brewster Organizational Meeting will be held at 7:30 PM on December 5, 2022, at Village Hall. Please note that no business will be conducted other than what is on theattacheagenda and no public comment will be taken during this time. The next Board of Trustees Meeting will be on December 21, 2022.
