Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
foxla.com
LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León
LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
newsantaana.com
Another victory for the City of Santa Ana and the SAPD against their police union
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana continues to win in court against frivolous lawsuits brought by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association. Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Ronald Bauer granted motions filed by the City of Santa Ana and Police Chief David Valentin attacking the complaint filed against them by plaintiffs Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and Doe Officers. Plaintiffs now have until Dec. 27 to amend their complaint to state a valid claim. If they fail to do so, their lawsuit will be dismissed.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of local emergency in February
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 will end in February after a City Council vote Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
orangecountytribune.com
Strickland is the new mayor
Capping the political triumph of their “Save Huntington Beach” slate on Nov. 8, the four new members of the city council chose two of their own as mayor and mayor pro tem at their first meeting on Tuesday night. Instead of the usual practice of filling those posts...
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Nearly a month after Election Day, the results are final. Some winners emerged after defeating incumbents by just a few dozen votes.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
Tentative Ruling Grants Gascón Recall Supporters Greater Access to Voter Records
Judge James Chalfant wants the registrar to work with the recall backers to ensure they complete their review by March 31. The issue is back in his court today.
Assembly District 47 is still too close to call
The race for Assembly District 47 between Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis is the closest California Assembly Race in 28 years according to the California State Library. As of Monday, the candidates were separated by a mere 39 votes. Wallis is in the lead. District 47 straddles both San Bernardino...
Judge rules Los Angeles must turn over voter records to DA recall committee
Los Angeles County’s top elections official was ordered by a judge to turn over additional voter information to a committee seeking to overturn the failed recall of District Attorney George Gascon.
ladowntownnews.com
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
OC Board of Supervisors Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Most other Southern California counties have passed similar resolutions.
knewsradio.com
Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas to receive salary, benefits again as he faces corruption trial
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to reinstate salary and benefits for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had those items revoked in 2021 after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win
Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
goldrushcam.com
Three Men are First Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Defendants Convicted at Trial of Assaulting Police Officers with Pepper Spray and a Chair
Jury Found Defendants from Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia Assaulted Officers Four Times with Pepper Spray and a Chair. December 7, 2022 - WASHINGTON – Three defendants were convicted in the District of Columbia yesterday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Comments / 1