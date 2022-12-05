ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA City Clerk approves recall petition for Councilman Kevin de León

LOS ANGELES - A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31, according to the city clerk's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Another victory for the City of Santa Ana and the SAPD against their police union

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana continues to win in court against frivolous lawsuits brought by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association. Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Ronald Bauer granted motions filed by the City of Santa Ana and Police Chief David Valentin attacking the complaint filed against them by plaintiffs Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and Doe Officers. Plaintiffs now have until Dec. 27 to amend their complaint to state a valid claim. If they fail to do so, their lawsuit will be dismissed.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council votes to end COVID-19 state of local emergency in February

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 will end in February after a City Council vote Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Strickland is the new mayor

Capping the political triumph of their “Save Huntington Beach” slate on Nov. 8, the four new members of the city council chose two of their own as mayor and mayor pro tem at their first meeting on Tuesday night. Instead of the usual practice of filling those posts...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak

In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knewsradio.com

Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win

Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Three Men are First Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Defendants Convicted at Trial of Assaulting Police Officers with Pepper Spray and a Chair

Jury Found Defendants from Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia Assaulted Officers Four Times with Pepper Spray and a Chair. December 7, 2022 - WASHINGTON – Three defendants were convicted in the District of Columbia yesterday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
UNIONTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy