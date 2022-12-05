ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
FAIRBANKS, AK
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
New COVID cases up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming

According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
BISMARCK, ND
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion

(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Rallying Against the Great Reset

BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
BISMARCK, ND
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate

(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
ANCHORAGE, AK
ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project

Oil company Santos scored a victory last week over competitor ConocoPhillips in a long-running dispute over roads needed to access Alaska’s next big petroleum development. For the past year, the companies have feuded over the rights of Australia-based Santos to cross roads that connect its new Pikka project to the North Slope oil hub of […] The post ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
ALASKA STATE

