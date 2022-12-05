Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New COVID cases up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
I live in remote Alaska where I get my groceries by plane every few months. Here's what it's like and what I buy.
I shop every few months because the nearest grocery store is 160 miles away in Anchorage. I have to get there by plane and ship my groceries home.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
mydakotan.com
Rallying Against the Great Reset
BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project
Oil company Santos scored a victory last week over competitor ConocoPhillips in a long-running dispute over roads needed to access Alaska’s next big petroleum development. For the past year, the companies have feuded over the rights of Australia-based Santos to cross roads that connect its new Pikka project to the North Slope oil hub of […] The post ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Amazing Animal Video From Remote Minnesota Snowmobile Trail
Check out this amazing video from a remote Minnesota snowmobile trail. It's the highlights from a year's worth of capturing wild animals as they move through the rustic Northwoods. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video of cool animal highlights. They took a year's worth of footage and condensed it down...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
