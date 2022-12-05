Read full article on original website
'Kia boys' TikTok trend: Illinois police giving away device to deter Kia, Hyundai thefts
The surge in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles nationwide has been linked directly to a TikTok challenge showing how easy it is to steal one of the vehicles because of a security flaw. Now, one Illinois police department is taking a proactive approach to help deter future thefts.
Pritzker signs series of amendments, clarifications to the SAFE-T Act
According to state officials, the bill now clarifies multiple aspects of the SAFE-T Act, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois starting Jan. 1.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Idaho police likely using investigative genetic genealogy in college students' murders, expert says
MOSCOW, Idaho - As the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students enters its fourth week, law enforcement is likely now trying to identify the killer through investigative genetic genealogy, a novel field that combines cutting-edge DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research. Authorities collected 113 pieces of...
Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker securing Democratic majority
Georgia senator Raphael Warnock said, "the people have spoken" following his win in the runoff election Tuesday night. Political analyst Thom Serafin talks about what a 51-49 democratic majority in the senate will mean in the country.
North Carolina woman wins lottery and gives birth on same day: 'I'm so thankful'
CONCORD, N.C. - A woman in North Carolina won a lottery the same day she gave birth to a baby girl. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, of Concord, a city in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, won $100,000 from a Powerball ticket she played through the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release issued on Thursday, Dec. 1.
