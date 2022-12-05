BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A court designed to serve veterans could make it’s way to Brazos County, but it’s still just in the discussion phase. On Tuesday the Brazos County Commissioners Court discussed a potential advisory committee for a veterans court. Members of this committee would evaluate, seek funding for and establish a veterans court in Brazos County. In a 2-3 vote the courted decided not to move forward with the committee, but instead it’ll hold a workshop to further discuss the topic. If the committee was approved, members would have included Commissioner Russ Ford, Commissioner Steve Aldrich, County Attorney Earl Gray, Bill Youngkin and Bruce Erratt.

