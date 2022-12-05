Read full article on original website
KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
SFA Middle School hosts Snow Much Fun
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday morning Stephen F. Austin Middle School held its Christmas event Snow Much Fun. The event included breakfast, student group performances, student speakers and classroom walk-throughs. Snow Much Fun was an opportunity for the district to show the community first-hand what its students are accomplishing, Bryan ISD said. Those in attendance were treated to the SFA Band’s first performance of the year which included festive songs such as “Festive Fan Fare,” “Winter Winds” and “Tis the Season.”
Feeding those in need: Wednesday is our 27th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on Wednesday to serve those in need across the Brazos Valley. Food pantries across the Brazos Valley team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and KBTX to fight hunger. Suzy Mills, a Bryan resident, has...
Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit. The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women...
Southern Classic prepares youth to show livestock
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child is interested in learning more about the process of showing their livestock, Texas A&M Agri Life Extension is here to help. Brazos County Extension Agent Matthew Pfeifer and Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Makenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon to provide information about the Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project.
From the Ground Up: Texas A&M Poultry Science Department connects youth to agriculture
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Poultry Science Department at Texas A&M University has programs available for students in elementary school all the way through high school. Ally Spears from the Department of Poultry Science says the poultry judging camp is popular among kids. “We had over 100 students from...
Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are one day away from one of the largest food drives in Texas with the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. For the 27th year, KBTX partnered with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure every family has a meal they can enjoy this Christmas season and beyond.
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
Avalanche Food Group, Twin Peaks give away over 100 Christmas trees
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Avalanche Food Group and Twin Peaks are helping make the holiday season feel a little more like Christmas for some community members. Tuesday afternoon, the organizations gave away 150 freshly cut Christmas trees to military members and first responders. The free trees also came with a...
Ease holiday stress with family friendly games from Learning Express
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays can be stressful, but when you add family-friendly games to the mix, everything seems to work out. The Three stopped by Learning Express to see what new, fun games they have just in time for the Christmas holiday. Owner Bridget Mais says Learning Express...
Brazos County Commissioners Court discuss potential Veterans Court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A court designed to serve veterans could make it’s way to Brazos County, but it’s still just in the discussion phase. On Tuesday the Brazos County Commissioners Court discussed a potential advisory committee for a veterans court. Members of this committee would evaluate, seek funding for and establish a veterans court in Brazos County. In a 2-3 vote the courted decided not to move forward with the committee, but instead it’ll hold a workshop to further discuss the topic. If the committee was approved, members would have included Commissioner Russ Ford, Commissioner Steve Aldrich, County Attorney Earl Gray, Bill Youngkin and Bruce Erratt.
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8
BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6. At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6. The home has been updated with new...
Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team. A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs. Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden...
December warmth expected to continue through mid-month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the Texas Annual...
These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe. From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the...
Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, there were 433 deaths on Texas roads, according to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. One-fourth of those deaths were drunk driving related. That’s why BVIPC is stepping up to help by offering a fun alternative to the...
More than 400 Texas Methodist churches vote to leave denomination
More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage.
