Read full article on original website
Related
5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
6 Things Nobody Tells You About Buying a Home in Ski Country
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. Some people dread the winter. Then...
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best Ski Towns in the US
Ask any skier what the best ski town in the U.S. is, and you'll get answers that likely say more about what type of skier the person is than the actual destination. But that's to be expected—the U.S. offers a wide variety of places where you can hit the slopes, from the luxurious ski town of Beaver Creek, Colorado to the nightlife-fueled Killington, Vermont.
CBS News
The Hartford Ski Spectacular kicks off in Breckenridge this week
Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but it doesn't mean it's impossible.
CBS News
Skiers and snowboarders endure hours-long delays to enjoy fresh snow at Boreal
Many skiers and snowboarders headed to Boreal Ski Resort got a late start – as many of them were stuck in traffic. It was a beautiful day today -- no wind and more than a foot of fresh powder. You’d think this place would be packed, but several issues on i-80 eastbound lanes meant riders got a late start.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Vermont
Vermont is the only New England state that doesn’t touch the Atlantic Ocean. This northerly, forested land borders Canada in the north and has fewer than 700,000 inhabitants. The only state with fewer people is Wyoming. A popular destination for leaf “peepers” in the fall, Vermont is home to miles of woods filled with white-tail deer, black bear, turkey, and more. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are plenty of activities to choose from, including skiing, hiking, and camping. But, just how high is the highest point in Vermont?
13 para-athletes gifted with specialized gear during Hartford Ski Spectacular
Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. For years, The Hartford Insurance Company has put on The Hartford Ski Spectacular, along with Move United, a festival for winter sports for people with disabilities.It's something Denver resident Cristian Martinez feels lucky to be a part of, but never expected to be. He spoke with Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson Wednesday on the slopes of Breckenridge, where this year's...
3 Macuga sisters at 3 ski World Cups
PARK CITY, Utah — Amy and Dan Macuga were the proud parents of their three Park City daughters this weekend as all three made appearances on the International Ski Federation […]
Skate at the Stunning Rink at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Located in Jackson, New Hampshire, is the beautiful Emerald Lake, which transforms into a stunning natural ice rink in the winter months. The three-acre ice rink...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Allenstown, New Hampshire
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Justin Pare, “Snow cannot come soon enough, getting ready to put on the winter boots while I enjoy some late fall riding in NH at Bear Brook State Park.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Comments / 0