Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. For years, The Hartford Insurance Company has put on The Hartford Ski Spectacular, along with Move United, a festival for winter sports for people with disabilities.It's something Denver resident Cristian Martinez feels lucky to be a part of, but never expected to be. He spoke with Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson Wednesday on the slopes of Breckenridge, where this year's...

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO