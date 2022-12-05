ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best Ski Towns in the US

Ask any skier what the best ski town in the U.S. is, and you'll get answers that likely say more about what type of skier the person is than the actual destination. But that's to be expected—the U.S. offers a wide variety of places where you can hit the slopes, from the luxurious ski town of Beaver Creek, Colorado to the nightlife-fueled Killington, Vermont.
CBS News

Skiers and snowboarders endure hours-long delays to enjoy fresh snow at Boreal

Many skiers and snowboarders headed to Boreal Ski Resort got a late start – as many of them were stuck in traffic. It was a beautiful day today -- no wind and more than a foot of fresh powder. You’d think this place would be packed, but several issues on i-80 eastbound lanes meant riders got a late start.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Vermont

Vermont is the only New England state that doesn’t touch the Atlantic Ocean. This northerly, forested land borders Canada in the north and has fewer than 700,000 inhabitants. The only state with fewer people is Wyoming. A popular destination for leaf “peepers” in the fall, Vermont is home to miles of woods filled with white-tail deer, black bear, turkey, and more. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are plenty of activities to choose from, including skiing, hiking, and camping. But, just how high is the highest point in Vermont?
CBS Denver

13 para-athletes gifted with specialized gear during Hartford Ski Spectacular

Skiing and riding down our Colorado mountains is one of those quintessential Colorado experiences that it would be great if everyone could experience. For some folks, it's a little harder because of disabilities, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. For years, The Hartford Insurance Company has put on The Hartford Ski Spectacular, along with Move United, a festival for winter sports for people with disabilities.It's something Denver resident Cristian Martinez feels lucky to be a part of, but never expected to be. He spoke with Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson Wednesday on the slopes of Breckenridge, where this year's...
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Allenstown, New Hampshire

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Justin Pare, “Snow cannot come soon enough, getting ready to put on the winter boots while I enjoy some late fall riding in NH at Bear Brook State Park.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
