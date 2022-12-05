ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
