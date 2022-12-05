Read full article on original website
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Naperville's North Central College eyes football national championship and revenge
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – North Central College's football team has made it to three straight Division III Final Fours, but they came up just short in their attempt to repeat as national champions last year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with a team looking for another title game appearance, with a side of revenge."I'm locked in. I'm ready to go. I'm excited," said quarterback Luke Lehnen.Lehnen and the undefeated Cardinals have been practicing at home this week where on Saturday they'll face Mary Hardin-Baylor, the team that ended their championship dreams last year. It's a get-back game one year in...
Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild takes a hit from Evanston residents, business owners
Some neighbors of Northwestern University are banding together to object to the school’s $800 million plan for rebuilding Ryan Field. A group called the Most Livable City Association said the tax-exempt university is trying to host for-profit events.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
cityofevanston.org
ULRI, ULSE to Relocate to Evanston
Global safety science research leader UL Research Institutes (ULRI) and standards development and advocacy organization UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE) will move their headquarters and staff to downtown Evanston, the organizations announced today. The organizations have leased 53,000 square feet of space on the top four floors of 1603 Orrington...
blockclubchicago.org
Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building
SOUTH LOOP — A historic Motor Row building owned by former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is getting a tony makeover. The four-story, 38-unit complex in the storied Hudson Motor Building, 2222 S. Michigan Ave. received key city zoning approval in mid-November. It now awaits a full City Council vote before moving forward.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
wgnradio.com
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
better.net
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
Chicago's Best New Restaurants Of 2022
We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Chicago. This is where you’ll find them. Plenty of restaurants have opened in Chicago over the past year, and a lot have been big, boring places that serve dishes we’ve seen before while listening to the same generic club music playing in the background. Not the 12 restaurants listed here. When people ask which exciting new places they should go to next, these are the spots we recommend.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
