wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Experiences One Of The 'Most Moving Moments' Of His Life
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has accomplished a whole lot in his life; after all, how many people can claim to be an NCAA National Champion, one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history, and one of the highest-grossing actors in filmmaking today? Not many. As it turns out though, Johnson isn't the only member of his immediate family used to the limelight. His wife, Lauren Hashian, grew up in a musical household, the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Haishan, and is an accomplished singer-songwriter.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Was Asked About William Regal Returning To WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented on William Regal’s return to WWE NXT. As previously reported, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed during Wednesday’s ROH Final Battle Media Call that he will be letting Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son, who wrestles in NXT as Charles Dempsey.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Details Backstage Responsibilities In AEW
With nearly 40 years in the professional wrestling business, Tony Schiavone has emerged as a valuable asset in many non-wrestling roles. He joined AEW in 2019, working as an announcer, commentator, and interviewer, and also the senior producer for live events. In August 2022, Schiavone earned a promotion and became...
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Hangs With AEW Star At NBA Game
For over 200 days, Naomi, along with Sasha Banks, has not been seen in WWE following her and Banks decision to walk out of "WWE Raw" this past May. In walking out, they placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Following their actions, both women were suspended and have not returned since. Despite their not being on TV, neither Banks nor Naomi have been afraid to make public appearances, as both women were at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event
There is a bit of movement on the Sasha Banks front as fans continue to wonder when we might see her doing anything even remotely associated with wrestling ever again. The kind-of, maybe, maybe-not WWE star is reportedly getting ready to make a pretty major appearance in the coming weeks for a legitimate wrestling promotion, and, as it turns out, it won't be for either WWE or AEW.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans
Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall of Famer “Prepared” For 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
The Royal Rumble is always one of the most exciting Premium Live Events on the WWE calendar, with surprise returns, debuts and cameos regularly taking place during the eponymous 30-man battle royal match. It is also the first step on the road to WrestleMania, with the winners of both the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
411mania.com
Colby Corino Reportedly Exiting NWA Soon, WWE Interested In Him
Colby Corino’s run in the NWA is expected to be over soon, and he is potentially heading to WWE according to a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Corino’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the end of the month and he will be a free agent at the start of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Trademark Hints At Pro Wrestling Return
It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE
WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Once Found Herself Homeless Alongside Fellow AEW Star
AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is currently on top of the world following her victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear. However, just a few short years ago, Hayter found herself struggling like so many other independent wrestlers. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed that, at one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself homeless upon returning to the United Kingdom after a stint wrestling in Japan.
411mania.com
Nikki Bella on Meeting Scott Hall & Hulk Hogan at WWE Hall of Fame Induction
– During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and meeting the late Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan at the induction ceremony. They were also being inducted that year as part of the New World Order (nWo). According to Nikki Bella, both Hogan and Hall were very nice to them backstage and said they were fans of the Bella Twins’ reality show, Total Bellas. Nikki said the following:
