FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Wilson student helps spread joy to soldiers overseas
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Wilson High School student made it his mission to coordinate a donation drive for those serving overseas. "It's awesome that our community has this much outreach and this much support of this program," said Anthony Fiore, a sophomore at Wilson High School. Fiore is...
Midstate governments receive funding for homelessness assistance and prevention
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania local governments and nonprofits, including some in the Midstate, are receiving funding to help find housing for families experiencing homelessness and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that more than $5.8 million was awarded to […]
VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances
More than 90 VA facilities around the country, including sites in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, are slated to hold in-person sessions. The post VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
As Philly’s drug injection site plan waits, Gov.-elect Shapiro says he opposes it
Pennsylvania incoming governor Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that he remains opposed to efforts to open a place in Philadelphia where people with addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, a day after the federal government asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed supervised injection site in the city.
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases fill emergency departments at hospitals in Pennsylvania
That's what some doctors are calling the uptick in flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases crowding emergency departments at hospitals across Pennsylvania. About 25,000 new flu cases were recorded statewide last week. That puts the total number so far this season at just under 75,000. Doctors said it's putting...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties
>State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says the state will soon distribute over ten-million-dollars to support affordable housing efforts across Pennsylvania. The funding is being made available through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program and will go for new homes as well as pay for repairs. Cumberland County will get about 370-thousand-dollars. The 400-thousand earmarked for Lebanon County will be used to pay down payments and closing cost subsidies.
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Flu hospitalizations reach decade high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
