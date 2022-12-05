ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson student helps spread joy to soldiers overseas

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Wilson High School student made it his mission to coordinate a donation drive for those serving overseas. "It's awesome that our community has this much outreach and this much support of this program," said Anthony Fiore, a sophomore at Wilson High School. Fiore is...
WILSON, PA
abc27 News

Midstate governments receive funding for homelessness assistance and prevention

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania local governments and nonprofits, including some in the Midstate, are receiving funding to help find housing for families experiencing homelessness and to combat homelessness across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that more than $5.8 million was awarded to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties

>State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says the state will soon distribute over ten-million-dollars to support affordable housing efforts across Pennsylvania. The funding is being made available through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program and will go for new homes as well as pay for repairs. Cumberland County will get about 370-thousand-dollars. The 400-thousand earmarked for Lebanon County will be used to pay down payments and closing cost subsidies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

