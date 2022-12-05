BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.

BRYAN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO