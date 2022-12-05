ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Avalanche Food Group, Twin Peaks give away over 100 Christmas trees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Avalanche Food Group and Twin Peaks are helping make the holiday season feel a little more like Christmas for some community members. Tuesday afternoon, the organizations gave away 150 freshly cut Christmas trees to military members and first responders. The free trees also came with a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are one day away from one of the largest food drives in Texas with the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. For the 27th year, KBTX partnered with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure every family has a meal they can enjoy this Christmas season and beyond.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6. The home has been updated with new...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit. The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

SFA Middle School hosts Snow Much Fun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday morning Stephen F. Austin Middle School held its Christmas event Snow Much Fun. The event included breakfast, student group performances, student speakers and classroom walk-throughs. Snow Much Fun was an opportunity for the district to show the community first-hand what its students are accomplishing, Bryan ISD said. Those in attendance were treated to the SFA Band’s first performance of the year which included festive songs such as “Festive Fan Fare,” “Winter Winds” and “Tis the Season.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team. A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs. Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management. The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place. Limited information is...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

December warmth expected to continue through mid-month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

‘Tree of Angels’ ceremonies to be held in Central Texas

WACO / CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual event lets survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to honor the memories of their loved ones during the holidays. The Milam County and District Attorney’s Office will sponsor the 24th annual “Tree of Angels” ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place at the Milam County Museum, located at 112 West First Street in downtown Cameron.
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
BRYAN, TX

