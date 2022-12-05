Read full article on original website
Avalanche Food Group, Twin Peaks give away over 100 Christmas trees
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Avalanche Food Group and Twin Peaks are helping make the holiday season feel a little more like Christmas for some community members. Tuesday afternoon, the organizations gave away 150 freshly cut Christmas trees to military members and first responders. The free trees also came with a...
KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are one day away from one of the largest food drives in Texas with the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. For the 27th year, KBTX partnered with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure every family has a meal they can enjoy this Christmas season and beyond.
Feeding those in need: Wednesday is our 27th annual KBTX Food For Families Food Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on Wednesday to serve those in need across the Brazos Valley. Food pantries across the Brazos Valley team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and KBTX to fight hunger. Suzy Mills, a Bryan resident, has...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located just minutes from Downtown Bryan with easy access to Hwy 6. The home has been updated with new...
Enjoy downtown Bryan with a Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8
BRYAN, Texas — In need of some more festivities this holiday season? Check out the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade taking place on Thursday, Dec. 6. At 4 p.m., the streets will close in preparation for the parade, which is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Cars will not be allowed to park in the closed area on the street.
Get a free lunch and help Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have any plans for lunch on Thursday, Dec. 8? Come out to Texas Roadhouse in College Station for a free meal, door prizes and an opportunity to help a local nonprofit. The event is hosted by Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach, a Christian ministry that helps young women...
SFA Middle School hosts Snow Much Fun
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday morning Stephen F. Austin Middle School held its Christmas event Snow Much Fun. The event included breakfast, student group performances, student speakers and classroom walk-throughs. Snow Much Fun was an opportunity for the district to show the community first-hand what its students are accomplishing, Bryan ISD said. Those in attendance were treated to the SFA Band’s first performance of the year which included festive songs such as “Festive Fan Fare,” “Winter Winds” and “Tis the Season.”
Texas A&M Football players bring gifts to senior living residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While football season may be over the holiday season is going strong for the Texas A&M Football team. A few Aggie football players met with residents of Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community and brought them gifts, took pictures and signed autographs. Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden...
Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management. The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place. Limited information is...
December warmth expected to continue through mid-month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
‘Tree of Angels’ ceremonies to be held in Central Texas
WACO / CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual event lets survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to honor the memories of their loved ones during the holidays. The Milam County and District Attorney’s Office will sponsor the 24th annual “Tree of Angels” ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place at the Milam County Museum, located at 112 West First Street in downtown Cameron.
Christmas parade returns to the streets of Bryan & College Station after two years
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The highly anticipated BCS Christmas Parade made its return to the twin cities Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s parade didn’t miss a beat and featured more than 80 groups and organizations. Texas A&M’s Reveille lead the parade for the...
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
From the Ground Up: Texas A&M Poultry Science Department connects youth to agriculture
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Poultry Science Department at Texas A&M University has programs available for students in elementary school all the way through high school. Ally Spears from the Department of Poultry Science says the poultry judging camp is popular among kids. “We had over 100 students from...
Man, dog die in head-on crash on Texas 249 near Magnolia
A 53-year-old man and his pit bull died after a head-on collision with a pickup near Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Texas-249-fatal-crash-man-dog-dead-17634469.php.
