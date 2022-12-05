Read full article on original website
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
CNBC
Here's how to use Lensa, the chart-topping app that uses AI to transform your selfies into digital avatars
The Lensa app uses artificial intelligence to turn selfies into different styles of artwork like anime and pop art. For a $3.99 service fee, you'll receive 50 different avatars with a 7-day free trial. Some people are concerned the app could lead to data privacy issues, while artists have accused...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
CNET
For Microsoft, an All-in-One, WeChat-Like App Is on the Table, Report Says
Microsoft executives considered creating a "super app" to build up the company's advertising business and other areas by integrating news, search, shopping, messaging and additional services into a single app, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, executives at the company hoped the app...
Apple now lets developers charge as much as $10,000 for an app
If you were worried about how much money you could blow on apps before, buckle up.
Benzinga
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Fortune
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
CNET
Google Search Adds Topic Buttons to Help You Sharpen Queries
Google wants to make it easier for users of its search engine to get more-specific results, by letting them easily attach additional filters to their queries, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. The new filters feature is rolling out "over the coming days" in English in the US on the Google app for iOS and Android and on mobile web, the post said.
Venmo Vs CashApp: Which Is The Better Payment App?
Sending money via your smartphone is so easy. Choosing between Venmo and CashApp may seem daunting, but see which one is better for you.
The Verge
Amazon is adding a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content to its app
Amazon is the latest tech company to take a page out of TikTok’s playbook. The e-commerce giant announced it was launching a new feed in the Amazon app with photos and videos of items users can purchase, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The feed, which Amazon is...
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Business Insider
43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
TechCrunch
Snapchat is testing Lenses with power-ups and upgrades that you can buy
Snap Tokens, which were first introduced in 2020, can be purchased within the Snapchat app by clicking on your profile icon and scrolling down to “My Snap Tokens.” You can purchase 80 Tokens for $0.99, 250 Tokens for $2.99, 500 Tokens for $4.99 or 1,100 Tokens for $9.99. Tokens can currently be redeemed for Gifts to send to creators or for exclusive Bitmoji merchandise. With this new experiment, users will be able to use their Tokens to unlock digital goods within a Lens.
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
TechCrunch
Instagram’s new transparency tools will tell you if your content is ineligible to be recommended
Instagram launched Accounts Status last year as a place where you can find out if your account is in good standing. Account Status lets users see any content that’s been removed from their account, appeal those decisions directly via the app and see if they’re at risk of losing their account.
TechCrunch
Microsoft Teams targets Facebook Groups with new ‘Communities’ feature
The Communities feature in Teams includes a “new events experience” that allows users to add events to their community calendar, as well as invite guests, track attendance and chat with attendees through direct private messenger, the company wrote in its official blog. Plus, Microsoft Teams will launch SignUpGenius in 2023 to help users coordinate fundraisers, plan events, enlist volunteers and more.
Picsart Launches Shopify App, Bringing its World-Class Design Tools to Millions of Merchants
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced an integration with Shopify, introducing its leading creative capabilities to the e-commerce platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005108/en/ The Picsart AI Photo Editor app is now available in the Shopify App Store. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
