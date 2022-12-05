ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy

“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy. Deputies say the crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened...
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum

Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres of land at 860-862 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC represented the Seller on this transaction. The highly desirable corner parcel features +/-...
Wu Wednesdays at the Whale

You can find David White hosting Wu Wednesdays at the Charleston location of The Whale inside Meeting Street’s The Refinery. This “craft beer collective” features a tasting room and outside patio with almost daily food trucks and events galore. You can often find a who’s who of the local beer industry gathered here on any given day tasting the newest offerings.
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
City launches new pilot program to tackle underage drinking

Identify verification mobile technology firm to work with city and bar owners. The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.
