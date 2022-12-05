Read full article on original website
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charleston has deepest harbor on East Coast at 52 feet
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet. At 52 feet, the biggest ships calling the East Coast can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals any time, any tide.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
kiss951.com
Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience
Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy. Deputies say the crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened...
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
live5news.com
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned fire station along Maybank Highway will cost millions more than originally planned, but the City of Charleston says it’s moving forward with it. Charleston city officials said the cost estimates to build the new fire station along Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery...
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC is pleased to announce the recent $2,650,000 sale of +/- 0.91 acres of land at 860-862 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties-Greenville, LLC represented the Seller on this transaction. The highly desirable corner parcel features +/-...
Charleston City Paper
Wu Wednesdays at the Whale
You can find David White hosting Wu Wednesdays at the Charleston location of The Whale inside Meeting Street’s The Refinery. This “craft beer collective” features a tasting room and outside patio with almost daily food trucks and events galore. You can often find a who’s who of the local beer industry gathered here on any given day tasting the newest offerings.
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
veranda.com
John Derian Designed a Suite at the Dewberry Hotel in Charleston—and It’s Full of Fun Surprises
Have you ever been surprised by a hotel? And I don’t just mean surprised by the five-star service or well-appointed interiors—I mean so captivated that it kept you wondering exactly what was coming next? That’s how I felt during my stay in the newly designed John Derian flat at The Dewberry Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.
thedanielislandnews.com
City launches new pilot program to tackle underage drinking
Identify verification mobile technology firm to work with city and bar owners. The City of Charleston is launching a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The six-month pilot will allow up to 31 King Street area bars and restaurants to use Intellicheck, Inc and its identity verification mobile technology application. Twenty-four businesses have committed to participating in the program so far. The partnership officially kicks off today.
APG Nation
What Is Muscle Food? Charleston’s Andrew Demetre Explains How to Eat to Get Big
Food is what your body uses for fuel. So it’s only natural that you’d want to give it the right fuel to take your body goals in the right direction. But if you’ve spent most of your life munching without being mindful, you may need help hacking your pantry to get big.
