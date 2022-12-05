ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJFW-TV

New behavioral motivation system for juvenile facilities launched with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections

MADISON (WJFW) - The latest Monitor's Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has implemented at the schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth. The behavioral motivation system is rooted in positive reinforcement, providing youth in DOC...
WISCONSIN STATE

