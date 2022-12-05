Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
New behavioral motivation system for juvenile facilities launched with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections
MADISON (WJFW) - The latest Monitor's Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system that the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has implemented at the schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth. The behavioral motivation system is rooted in positive reinforcement, providing youth in DOC...
WJFW-TV
Governor Tony Evers orders flags to fly at half-mass today in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States Flag and the Wisconsin Flag to fly at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day today. The executive order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Dec. 7, 2022. “Each year, as a state...
Comments / 0