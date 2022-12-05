Read full article on original website
Silver King 92
2d ago
🇺🇸⚓️ Wow Really, l see trouble under the water?? We now have a non Hook female pilot commanding a Carrier?? and now a Woman XO on a Sub.. sure glad l served with Honor in the Real US by Navy… women do not belong on Ships!!!⚓️🇺🇸⚓️🇺🇸⚓️🇺🇸
Harold Clark
2d ago
Having raised 3 very successful daughters, and as an honorably discharged Navy vet, I have no problem with it. Roughly 52% of the brain power on this planet is female. Why not utilize it ?? And yes, I realize there may be "physical challenges" with a woman (orwomen) in the crew. But it seems to me the skipper and senior petty officers can keep that in check. If she is fully qualified, I say more power to her.
PATRIOT1
2d ago
Our country is being destroyed in front of our very eyes. God help us bring back sanity.
