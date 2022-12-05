Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 6 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'
At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
The Suburban Times
Seeking applications for board and commission positions
City of Puyallup announcement. Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:. Design Review and Historic Preservation Board. Parks and Recreation Board. To be considered for appointment,...
The Suburban Times
Housing and Homelessness Support
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. You might have heard that the Council will be looking at adopting the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to provide supports for residents in Pierce County needing help with housing and homelessness. This tax, which would only cost the average taxpayer an additional $16/year would generate ~$20M annually in desperately needed funding to address our affordable housing crisis. I helped sponsor this legislation and wanted to share my thoughts.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Santa to tour Steilacoom Dec. 9
Town of Steilacoom announcement. Santa’s flight plan shows him, and his elves, will be visiting Steilacoom on Friday, Dec. 9 starting at 4:30 pm and wrapping up at Saltar’s Elementary (908 Third St) at 7 pm. Click here for a map of Santa’s planned route around Steilacoom.
Kitsap County citizens fund ballot recount in lopsided sheriff's race
KITSAP, Wash. — A citizens group in Kitsap County has paid $31,060 in cash to fund a ballot recount in a lopsided race in which a Republican sheriff’s candidate lost the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said his team will begin hand-counting...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies
Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
Tri-City Herald
SEIU secretly lobbied the Washington State Redistricting Commission, court filings allege
A lobbyist for SEIU 1199NW failed to report lobbying activities related to the Washington State Redistricting Commission in 2021, recent court records allege. The documentation was filed Nov. 15 in Thurston County Superior Court by Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, as part of a lawsuit filed against the commission in August. West is suing the Redistricting Commission and the state for withholding and deleting public records.
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Police Chief finalists announced, public meet and greet set
City of Lakewood announcement. After conducting a national search, the city of Lakewood identified six individuals as finalists for the Lakewood Police Chief job. The finalists come from across the United States, including Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Texas and Washington. They include:. Matt Brown, Chief of Police, Port Orchard Police...
KING-5
Puyallup business owners concerned about public safety after barbershop shooting
Barber Jose Valez was shot to death while cutting an 8-year-old boy's hair. Now the Puyallup community is questioning their general safety.
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | REAL ID Travel Enforcement Postponed Until 2025; Criminal Trial for Death of Manuel Ellis Delayed
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. REAL ID refers to a federal law and not necessarily one specific piece of ID. It is based on a law passed by Congress in 2005. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
nwnewsradio.com
Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: This weather’s for the birds
Wow. Great photo. Thank you. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment. By...
KUOW
Hear it again: Unpacking the power of the elected sheriff
Another day of testimony is underway in the trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. If you don't know the back story of how Troyer ended up in Pierce County court, here's the CliffsNotes:. Troyer was elected Pierce County Sheriff in 2020. In early 2021, Troyer called an officers-only emergency...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Creates Celebrates a Second Year of Success
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Creates, the first cultural access program in Washington state, funded 51 organizations whose missions are to advance arts, culture, heritage, and/or science in 2021-2022. With $4.2 million in funding distributed through a competitive process, those 51 organizations provided more than 1,000 cultural programs and events for the community.
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
27 horses seized from Pierce County property after complaint about how they were treated
GRAHAM, Wash. — Last week animal control officers seized 27 horses from a property in Graham after serving a warrant at the property with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). "Right now we haven't brought any charges against the owner,” said PCSD Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss...
Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report
(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
