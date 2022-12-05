Read full article on original website
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Digital Trends
Update your Google Pixel 7 now for three big security and audio features
Every few months, Google releases Feature Drops with new features and fixes for its Pixel phones. While 2022 may be nearly over, that hasn’t stopped Google from pushing one final Feature Drop before the year ends. Contents. This latest Feature Drop is primarily focused on adding features to the...
techaiapp.com
Google Pixel Phone Update Installation Could Get Much Faster With Future Update: Report
Google is reportedly working on faster full over-the-air (OTA) updates for its Pixel phones. The tech giant is said to be planning to reduce the installation time for OTA updates. Updates are installed in the background on Pixel phones, allowing users to continue to use their devices without waiting for the process to complete. However, it takes as long as 20 minutes, and the company is said to have submitted software patches to speed up the process to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code tracker.
Google’s latest Pixel feature drop is its biggest one to date
Google has announced new software features and expanded availability of some existing features to new regions with the December 2022 Pixel feature drop.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
ZDNet
I bought a Mac Studio: Here are the specs I chose and why
Here's an interesting observation. Back before I did most of my daily work on Macs, I upgraded my main workhorse PC just about every 18 months. For most of the time I used Intel Macs, my typical length of use was between 7.6 and 9.9 years in service. But I...
Google Pixel phones just got an upgrade the iPhone can’t match
Google Pixel phones with the Android 13 QPR1 update can now stay connected to Wi-Fi while in Airplane mode, a notable quality of life improvement that other phones lack.
ZDNet
Apple is bringing end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups. Here's what it means
Apple has unveiled plans to let users choose to encrypt their iCloud backups in a move that will thwart hackers - and also puts limits on law enforcement requests for user data. The new feature Advanced Data Protection for iCloud will allow users to encrypt data on Apple's servers and...
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch gain new features in December 2022 Feature Drop
Google has announced its latest Feature Drop for Pixel devices, only a few days after detailing the changes for an upcoming Android 13 update. Available for the Pixel 4a onwards, the December Feature Drop differs from last week’s update by being reserved for Google’s in-house devices. For example, Google has provided free access for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users to its VPN service, typically reserved for the company’s most expensive Google One plan.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
ZDNet
You can use the Lensa AI app to turn your photos into artistic portraits
When scrolling through Instagram this weekend, I noticed an unusual trend throughout my feed – artistic renditions of my friends' selfies. The credit for these masterpieces is the Lensa AI app, and here is how you can use it to get your own portraits. Featured. Lensa AI is a...
Your Pixel can keep Wi-Fi enabled even when Airplane mode is active
Google has brought the ability for Pixel devices to remain connected to Wi-Fi during Airplane mode. This change, brought in with its latest December feature drop, comes along with several more additions to the latest Pixel devices.
