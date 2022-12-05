Read full article on original website
BBC
Women's Rugby in Ireland: IRFU seeking further 1.4m euros to fund report's provisions
The IRFU has pledged an additional €1m (£860,000) to put into effect the Women's Rugby in Ireland report published on Thursday but says it needs €1.4m more for its full implementation. The recent IRFU annual report said direct support to the women's game had gone up from...
Boxing-World amateur body IBA accuses Olympic organisers of persecution
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Amateur boxing's Russian-led world governing body accused Olympic organisers of persecution on Thursday in a hard-hitting response to its continued suspension over governance and finance issues.
Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'
Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players
The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men's professional tour for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer
Yardbarker
ATP fines U.K. tennis group $1M over Russian ban
The ATP fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association $1 million for its ban of male players from Russia and Belarus this year. The ban was instituted after Russia invaded Ukraine and Belarus stood in support. Men from those countries were not allowed to play in pro grass-court tournaments ahead of Wimbledon.
LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian and Belarusian players
The Lawn Tennis Association has come under fire from the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this season's grass-court tournaments.
BBC
Racism in cricket: England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed 208 discrimination cases in 2021
The England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed more than 200 complaints of alleged discrimination in 2021. Last November ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee the English game was "institutionally" racist. The ECB made 12 commitments to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, and has...
Fans in shock as ITV legend Clive Tyldesley reveals he will no longer commentate at World Cup 2022
FANS have been left in shock after much-loved ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley announced he was on his way home from the World Cup. The 68-year-old was the broadcaster’s lead commentator for 22 years before he was stood down from that role two years ago and replaced by Sam Matterface.
Ramesh Powar to step down as India women's head coach
Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who's been named batting coach, will take charge of the team in the lead-up to the 2023 T20 World Cup
Yardbarker
Celtic’s visibility on and off the pitch in Qatar
Celtic’s visibility has been noticeable at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Whether that be on the pitch or off of it, the Hoops have played their part in this unique tournament. Daizen Maeda had a great World Cup. His talent shone through along with his drive and determination....
US News and World Report
Olympics-IOC Warns Afghanistan Over Women's Access to Sport
(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games. Female sport in Afghanistan has been crushed since the Taliban took over from a Western-backed...
CNBC
Eddie Jones: England head coach sacked just nine months before 2023 Rugby World Cup
Eddie Jones came under pressure after 2022 saw England return a losing record in a calendar year for first time since 2008. The Australian led England to three Six Nations titles during time in the role - including one Grand Slam - and a World Cup final after taking charge in late-2015.
