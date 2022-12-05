ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
Yardbarker

ATP fines U.K. tennis group $1M over Russian ban

The ATP fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association $1 million for its ban of male players from Russia and Belarus this year. The ban was instituted after Russia invaded Ukraine and Belarus stood in support. Men from those countries were not allowed to play in pro grass-court tournaments ahead of Wimbledon.
BBC

Racism in cricket: England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed 208 discrimination cases in 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed more than 200 complaints of alleged discrimination in 2021. Last November ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee the English game was "institutionally" racist. The ECB made 12 commitments to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, and has...
Yardbarker

Celtic’s visibility on and off the pitch in Qatar

Celtic’s visibility has been noticeable at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Whether that be on the pitch or off of it, the Hoops have played their part in this unique tournament. Daizen Maeda had a great World Cup. His talent shone through along with his drive and determination....
US News and World Report

Olympics-IOC Warns Afghanistan Over Women's Access to Sport

(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games. Female sport in Afghanistan has been crushed since the Taliban took over from a Western-backed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy